expand
Ad Spot

April 10, 2021

South Ward Alderman Alex Monsour meets with travelers along Fisher Ferry Road Saturday morning, providing them directions around a downed power pole and lines that closed a portion of the road and blocked easy access to Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi.

Crews work to repair storm damage to reopen Fisher Ferry Road, better access to Sports Force

By Tim Reeves

Published 10:06 am Saturday, April 10, 2021

Crews with AT&T have arrived to fix lines knocked down at around midnight when high winds and heavy rains all but destroyed a power pole along Fisher Ferry Road near the entrance of Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi.

The downed lines have blocked traffic along the busy thoroughfare near the bridge and put at risk a baseball tournament at the park that has attracted teams from throughout the region.

Without an easier secondary access road to the park, those traveling south on Fisher Ferry Road to get to Sports Force Parks have had to take a detour, bringing them back along Grange Hall Road.

Helping provide directions to those who reached road closed and detour signs, and who are not familiar with the area, was South Ward Alderman Alex Monsour.

“We have 12 teams from out of town who do not know all the ways to get around the bridge,” Monsour said. “We have been meeting with every car trying to get to the park and dropping pins to help them with the detour. If we were not out here doing this, there’s a good chance the tournament would be a disaster.”

The severe weather that raced through the area late Friday and into Saturday morning brought with it high winds — well above 60 miles per hour — and heavy rains that threatened flash flooding in some areas. Because of the all-turf fields at Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi, tournaments are often not affected by overnight rains that would otherwise make natural dirt and grass fields unplayable.

While Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi is busy throughout the week hosting local youth leagues, the field’s biggest economic impact comes from hosting large tournaments.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

Victim in Friday’s fatal hit-and-run on U.S. 61 South identified

Wicker: Corporations try to cancel Georgia over common-sense voting reforms

City to add new pumpers to its fire truck fleet

Looking back: Fire led to the addition of home’s accent feature

BREAKING NEWS

Victim in Friday’s fatal hit-and-run on U.S. 61 South identified

Downtown Vicksburg

City to add new pumpers to its fire truck fleet

Local

Looking back: Fire led to the addition of home’s accent feature

BREAKING NEWS

In custody: Suspect connected to Friday’s fatal hit-and-run captured

Lifestyles

Video: Vicksburg native Bill Ferris the ‘Eminent Southerner’

Local

Police identify suspect connected to Friday’s fatal hit-and-run

Local

Crews work to repair storm damage to reopen Fisher Ferry Road, better access to Sports Force

Crime

Nude man found in home, faces burglary charge

Crime

Vehicle reportedly involved in deadly hit-and-run has been found

Local

Vicksburg natives named to All-Mississippi Community College Academic Team

Local

Strong accusations: Monsour, Mayfield accuse each other of lying, lack of support

Local

Missy Gators present large donation to family battling cancer

Business

Vicksburg’s riverfront had plenty of company Thursday

Local

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle early Friday

Crime

Crime reports: Clinton man arrested after marijuana discovered in his vehicle

Local

Mississippi State Senate honors Utica Institute Museum

Crime

Vicksburg woman arrested, charged with child pornography

Local

Video: River City students celebrate principal completing doctorate

Local

Hinds Community College offering free summer classes

COVID-19

County COVID-19 activity falls to September levels as vaccinations climb

Crime

Police seek public’s help in finding six people wanted for weapons possession

Business

‘Once-in-a-generation project’: Port of Vicksburg expansion project moves forward

News

Schools agree to new 4-year deal with Adidas

Local

City election officials say Jackson’s claim of voting issues is wrong