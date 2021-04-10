expand
April 10, 2021

Vicksburg, Warren County COVID-19 numbers fall to levels not seen since May

By Tim Reeves

Published 4:49 pm Saturday, April 10, 2021

Not since May has Warren County seen such low numbers of COVID-19 cases.

With the report of no new cases Saturday, Warren County has seen an average of just 2.786 new cases per day over the past two weeks, the lowest since May 31. And the past seven days look even better, with just 1.9 cases reported per day over the past week.

As Warren County continues to report relatively low numbers of new cases, the county is also continuing to outpace other parts of the state in residents getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the same report Saturday, the number of Warren County residents who have received at least one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is 32 percent of the county’s population. Overall, the state is reporting 28 percent of all state residents have received one dose.

Warren County is also reporting 21 percent of the county’s population is fully vaccinated, compared to 18 percent of the state. Those who are considered fully vaccinated are those who have either received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Every decision the Board of Mayor and Alderman made since the start of this COVID-19 pandemic has been shown to be correct and we are still on the right path,” Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said following Saturday’s report. “We are continuing every effort to continue to mitigate the spread of the virus and minimize the number of deaths.”

Flaggs also credited the work by local leaders to push strongly for a drive-thru vaccination site in Warren County that began administering doses of the vaccine in February.

“We are continuing to get the vaccine out there,” he said. “We are getting shots out in record numbers because we worked together to make it available.”

He also thanked local residents for continuing efforts to following the guidelines that have shown to reduce the spread of the virus.

“People are continuing to respond to our civil emergency orders. More than 95 percent are acting accordingly, which is phenomenal compared to other cities,” he said. “Vicksburg has been on the cutting edge since the beginning of this pandemic and we will continue to do so.”

