expand
Ad Spot

April 12, 2021

Blue Mountain College powerlifter Jalen Davenport, a former Warren Central standout, finished fifth in the 105-kilogram weight class at the USA Powerlifting Collegiate and Junior Nationals. (Submitted to The Vicksburg Post)

Former WC star Davenport finishes fifth at Collegiate Powerlifting Nationals

By Staff Reports

Published 8:42 pm Sunday, April 11, 2021

Jalen Davenport’s first appearance at a national championship powerlifting meet was a memorable one.

The Blue Mountain College and former Warren Central lifter finished fifth in the 105-kilogram (231-pound) weight class at the USA Powerlifting Collegiate and Junior Nationals this weekend.
Davenport lifted 722 pounds in the squat, 424 in the bench press, and 589 in the deadlift for a total weight of 1,735 pounds.

Davenport, a freshman, was fifth out of 77 lifters in his weight class, with competitors coming from colleges and independent teams all over the country. Powerlifting is a club sport at the college level, so lifters from tiny Blue Mountain — an NAIA school in northeast Mississippi — were competing alongside those from Division I programs like LSU, Louisiana-Lafayette, Ohio State, Florida, Oklahoma and many more.

Blue Mountain finished third in the men’s team standings, and the women’s team was fourth.

Blue Mountain freshman Kennith Moore won the national championship in the men’s 53-kilogram (116-pound) weight class.

More News

Crime reports: Woman charged with shooting into another vehicle Sunday

City, county support four-lane expansion along Hwy. 27, U.S. 61 North

Fatal hit-and-run suspect charged, bond set at $150K

Fire department responds to vehicle fire at McDonald’s

Crime

Crime reports: Woman charged with shooting into another vehicle Sunday

Local

City, county support four-lane expansion along Hwy. 27, U.S. 61 North

Crime

Fatal hit-and-run suspect charged, bond set at $150K

Downtown Vicksburg

Fire department responds to vehicle fire at McDonald’s

Downtown Vicksburg

Mississippi River Commission to visit Vicksburg on annual high-water inspection trip

Crime

Fatal hit-and-run suspect appears in Vicksburg Municipal Court

Local

District announces additional graduation changes, graduates allowed more tickets

Local

Profile 2021: A deserving award for those who preserve our history

Local

Profile 2021: Mixing the new with the old and very old

Local

Profile 2021: The tomato sandwich is a Vicksburg classic

COVID-19

Vicksburg, Warren County COVID-19 numbers fall to levels not seen since May

Local

Authorities identify victim in Friday’s fatal hit-and-run

Downtown Vicksburg

City to add new pumpers to its fire truck fleet

Local

Looking back: Fire led to the addition of home’s accent feature

BREAKING NEWS

In custody: Suspect connected to Friday’s fatal hit-and-run captured

Lifestyles

Video: Vicksburg native Bill Ferris the ‘Eminent Southerner’

Local

Police identify suspect connected to Friday’s fatal hit-and-run

Local

Crews work to repair storm damage to reopen Fisher Ferry Road, better access to Sports Force

Crime

Nude man found in home, faces burglary charge

Crime

Vehicle reportedly involved in deadly hit-and-run has been found

Local

Vicksburg natives named to All-Mississippi Community College Academic Team

Local

Strong accusations: Monsour, Mayfield accuse each other of lying, lack of support

Local

Missy Gators present large donation to family battling cancer

Business

Vicksburg’s riverfront had plenty of company Thursday