April 12, 2021

Vicksburg High basketball player Jaden Williams, front center, has signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Pictured with Williams are family members Janice Anderson, Natasha Austin, Kenneth Austin Jr., Lauren Butler, Nakia Austin, Kashondra Maddox, and Kenneth Austin Sr. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

By Staff Reports

Published 10:00 am Sunday, April 11, 2021

The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Pickleball lessons
In anticipation of the soon-to-be completed pickleball courts at Halls Ferry Park, beginner lessons in the game are being offered by local players.
Sessions will be held on Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 9 to 10:30 a.m., from April 14 through May 15 at the Halls Ferry Park tennis courts. Paddles and balls will be provided, but players should dress in comfortable workout attire.

Players of all ages are welcome. For more information, contact Glenn Rhett at 601-218-5829.

Malcolm Butler Football Camp
Registration is now open for the 7th Annual Malcolm Butler Football Camp. The camp, hosted by Arizona Cardinals cornerback and Vicksburg native Malcolm Butler, will be held on July 17 from 7:30 a.m. to noon at Vicksburg High School.

The camp is for children in grades 1-12. The “Malcolm and Me Camp” is for players in grades 1-6, and will focus on a lighter, positive multi-sport experience. The “Malcolm Butler Football Camp” is for players in grades 7-12 and will focus on football drills and instruction from Butler and a host of other college and NFL players.

The camp is free, but participants must register online by April 30. To register for either camp, as well as for information and camp rules, visit malcolmbutlerfootballcamp.org.

Hinds cheer clinic
Hinds Community College will hold a cheer stunt clinic April 17, from 1 to 3 p.m. on the Raymond campus. Hinds will also have tryouts for its cheerleading team on May 8 at 1 p.m. There is a $20 fee for both the clinic and the tryout.

Interested participants must register by emailing Hinds cheer coach Ashley Horne at ashley.horne@hindscc.edu, and must bring a copy of a current physical with a doctor’s signature to the clinic or tryout.

Adult softball registration
Registration for the City of Vicksburg’s adult softball league is now open and will continue through May 1. There will be a competitive league and a church league this season. The registration fee is $175 per team, plus an additional $10 for each player from Warren County but outside the city limits, and $20 for each player from Sharkey, Issaquena, Claiborne and Hinds counties.

Registration packets are available at the Parks and Recreation office at 100 Army Navy Drive. For more information, call parks and recreation director Joseph Graves at 601-831-8050.

WC Junior High tryouts
Tryouts for Warren Central’s junior high girls’ basketball and track and field teams will be held in April.
Basketball tryouts will be April 12-15 at the junior high gym, from 4 to 6 p.m. each day.

Track and field tryouts are April 19-22, from 4 to 6 p.m. each day at the Warren Central High School track.

Athletes must attend all days of the tryout in each sport, and have a current physical, gym shorts, T-shirt and tennis shoes. Athletes must also sign up and get the necessary paperwork from their school’s office or sixth-grade teacher.

Hinds football tryouts
Tryouts for Hinds Community College’s football team will be held April 28 at 1 p.m., at Mayo Fieldhouse on the Raymond Campus.

The tryout is $20 and is open to high school seniors only. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no walk-ups are allowed and all prospective participants must pre-register by April 23, with no exceptions. Check-in for the event is at noon.

Those planning to attend must bring their own water bottle, along with a current physical.
To register, email Chris Mattox, Hinds running backs coach and recruiting coordinator, at Christopher.Mattox@hindscc.edu.

