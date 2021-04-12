expand
April 12, 2021

BancorpSouth, Texas bank merge

By John Surratt

Published 6:40 pm Monday, April 12, 2021

Officials with Tupelo-based BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence Bancorp in Houston, Texas, have issued a joint announcement that the companies are merging under an agreement involving an all-stock merger with a total market value of more than $6 billion, creating a leading Texas and Southeastern regional bank.

According to the online service PRNewswire, the boards of directors of both companies unanimously approved the merger.

The company will operate as Cadence Bank and have dual headquarters in Tupelo and Houston with operations centers in Tupelo and Birmingham, Ala., and specialty sites in Macon, Ga., Starkville and Houston.

Dan Rollins, BancorpSouth chairman and chief executive officer, will serve as chairman and CEO and Paul Murphy, Cadence chairman and CEO, will serve as executive vice chairman of the combined company.

The board of directors will initially be comprised of 20 directors — 11 from BancorpSouth and nine from Cadence.

“Cadence has built an impressive commercial banking franchise that when combined with the strengths of our team at BancorpSouth seems to be a perfect fit,” Rollins said. “By joining forces, it’s easy to see that we’ll be able to make a significant impact on our customers and communities while driving long-term shareholder value.”

“I am thrilled to partner with BancorpSouth,” Murphy said. “I have great respect for the franchise they have built over the last 145 years, beginning in my home state of Mississippi.

“The BancorpSouth community banking franchise is top tier and complements Cadence’s expertise in middle-market commercial banking seamlessly. We look forward to delivering significant value to our shareholders, driven by meaningful synergies and our shared banking philosophy to put the client first.”

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

