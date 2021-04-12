expand
Ad Spot

April 12, 2021

City, county support four-lane expansion along Hwy. 27, U.S. 61 North

By Tim Reeves

Published 2:30 pm Monday, April 12, 2021

Transportation Commissioner for the Central District Willie Simmons has asked city and county governments in the western portions of the state, particularly those in the Delta, to support a plan to expand a series of highways to create a much-needed corridor for commerce and development.

Friday, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen backed the plan, while Monday, Warren County Supervisors expressed they would sign on with their endorsement at their next official meeting.

In 1987, the state of Mississippi set a goal of providing a four-lane highway within 30 minutes or 30 miles from each home in the state. The goal, included in the 1987 Advocating Highways for Economic Advancement and Development, targeted an area in Warren County.

In the resolution approved Friday by the city, and the one that will be endorsed by supervisors next week, it spotlights that “a north-south four-lane route does not exist through the western-most portion of the state from Vicksburg, Mississippi and the Interstate 20 corridor to Greenville, Mississippi, and the east-west U.S. Highway 82 corridor.”

The resolutions call for the completion of a four-lane divided highway in the “vicinity of Mississippi Highway 27 beginning at or near its intersection with Interstate Highway 55, continuing northwesterly to its intersection to or near Interstate Highway 20.” It also calls for the continuation of the four-lane road north on U.S. 61 beginning at the end of the current four-lane segment in Redwood to its intersection with U.S. Highway 82 near Leland.

That expansion would be part of the overall project called the West Corridor Blues and Heritage Highway that stretches from New Orleans to Memphis.

“Anything that has the potential to four-lane Highway 27 is a plus,” District 4 Supervisor and President of the Board Dr. Jeff Holland said voicing his support of the resolution.

The resolution urges the Mississippi Legislature and Congress to identify funding above and beyond normal appropriations to allow the Mississippi Department of Transportation to begin the planning, design, right of way acquisition, utility relocation and construction.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

Crime reports: Woman charged with shooting into another vehicle Sunday

City, county support four-lane expansion along Hwy. 27, U.S. 61 North

Fatal hit-and-run suspect charged, bond set at $150K

Fire department responds to vehicle fire at McDonald’s

Crime

Crime reports: Woman charged with shooting into another vehicle Sunday

Local

City, county support four-lane expansion along Hwy. 27, U.S. 61 North

Crime

Fatal hit-and-run suspect charged, bond set at $150K

Downtown Vicksburg

Fire department responds to vehicle fire at McDonald’s

Downtown Vicksburg

Mississippi River Commission to visit Vicksburg on annual high-water inspection trip

Crime

Fatal hit-and-run suspect appears in Vicksburg Municipal Court

Local

District announces additional graduation changes, graduates allowed more tickets

Local

Profile 2021: A deserving award for those who preserve our history

Local

Profile 2021: Mixing the new with the old and very old

Local

Profile 2021: The tomato sandwich is a Vicksburg classic

COVID-19

Vicksburg, Warren County COVID-19 numbers fall to levels not seen since May

Local

Authorities identify victim in Friday’s fatal hit-and-run

Downtown Vicksburg

City to add new pumpers to its fire truck fleet

Local

Looking back: Fire led to the addition of home’s accent feature

BREAKING NEWS

In custody: Suspect connected to Friday’s fatal hit-and-run captured

Lifestyles

Video: Vicksburg native Bill Ferris the ‘Eminent Southerner’

Local

Police identify suspect connected to Friday’s fatal hit-and-run

Local

Crews work to repair storm damage to reopen Fisher Ferry Road, better access to Sports Force

Crime

Nude man found in home, faces burglary charge

Crime

Vehicle reportedly involved in deadly hit-and-run has been found

Local

Vicksburg natives named to All-Mississippi Community College Academic Team

Local

Strong accusations: Monsour, Mayfield accuse each other of lying, lack of support

Local

Missy Gators present large donation to family battling cancer

Business

Vicksburg’s riverfront had plenty of company Thursday