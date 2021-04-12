Fatal hit-and-run suspect charged, bond set at $150K

The man charged with killing a Florence woman as she walked along U.S. 61 South early Friday in a fatal hit-and-run near the Vicksburg Municipal Airport made his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court Monday.

Christopher Deion Rand, 25, was arrested Saturday in Claiborne County and charged in the incident that claimed the life of 45-year-old Tanya Hackler of Florence.

During the hearing Monday, Judge Penny Lawson set Rand’s bond at $150,000 and bound his case over to the grand jury. He is charged with one count of felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury or death.

The Vicksburg Police Department announced Saturday that Rand was taken into custody shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Claiborne County. According to a department release, Rand was arrested without incident at a home in Claiborne County by officers with the Port Gibson Police Department and deputies with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at around 5 a.m. Friday, and for much of the day, officials searched for a Nissan Titan truck that was involved in the accident. At around 2:30 p.m. Friday, the 2010 dark gray truck that Rand was reportedly driving was found abandoned in the rear of the parking lot at the Dixiana Motel, 4041 Washington St.