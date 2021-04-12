expand
Ad Spot

April 12, 2021

Fire leaps from the engine compartment of a vehicle parked near the McDonald's location on Clay Street Monday. Firefighters with Ladder 3 responded to extinguish the fire. (Tim Reeves/The Vicksburg Post)

Fire department responds to vehicle fire at McDonald’s

By Tim Reeves

Published 1:22 pm Monday, April 12, 2021

Operations at the McDonald’s location on Clay Street were briefly suspended Monday as emergency units responded to a vehicle fire in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Shortly after 11 a.m., the Vicksburg Fire Department was dispatched to the fire that had engulfed a 2004 Mitsubishi Gallant. No one was injured.

The initial call came in at 11:12 a.m., with Ladder 3 arriving on the scene at 11:17 a.m.

The crew from Ladder 3 responded and extinguished the blaze that reportedly began in the vehicle’s engine compartment before moving to the rest of the vehicle. Deputy Chief Trey Martin and Rescue also responded. Martin was in the area at the time the call went out and arrived moments before Ladder 3 did.

The damage was limited to the vehicle itself and at no time threatened any other vehicles or the building.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

Crime reports: Woman charged with shooting into another vehicle Sunday

City, county support four-lane expansion along Hwy. 27, U.S. 61 North

Fatal hit-and-run suspect charged, bond set at $150K

Fire department responds to vehicle fire at McDonald’s

Crime

Crime reports: Woman charged with shooting into another vehicle Sunday

Local

City, county support four-lane expansion along Hwy. 27, U.S. 61 North

Crime

Fatal hit-and-run suspect charged, bond set at $150K

Downtown Vicksburg

Fire department responds to vehicle fire at McDonald’s

Downtown Vicksburg

Mississippi River Commission to visit Vicksburg on annual high-water inspection trip

Crime

Fatal hit-and-run suspect appears in Vicksburg Municipal Court

Local

District announces additional graduation changes, graduates allowed more tickets

Local

Profile 2021: A deserving award for those who preserve our history

Local

Profile 2021: Mixing the new with the old and very old

Local

Profile 2021: The tomato sandwich is a Vicksburg classic

COVID-19

Vicksburg, Warren County COVID-19 numbers fall to levels not seen since May

Local

Authorities identify victim in Friday’s fatal hit-and-run

Downtown Vicksburg

City to add new pumpers to its fire truck fleet

Local

Looking back: Fire led to the addition of home’s accent feature

BREAKING NEWS

In custody: Suspect connected to Friday’s fatal hit-and-run captured

Lifestyles

Video: Vicksburg native Bill Ferris the ‘Eminent Southerner’

Local

Police identify suspect connected to Friday’s fatal hit-and-run

Local

Crews work to repair storm damage to reopen Fisher Ferry Road, better access to Sports Force

Crime

Nude man found in home, faces burglary charge

Crime

Vehicle reportedly involved in deadly hit-and-run has been found

Local

Vicksburg natives named to All-Mississippi Community College Academic Team

Local

Strong accusations: Monsour, Mayfield accuse each other of lying, lack of support

Local

Missy Gators present large donation to family battling cancer

Business

Vicksburg’s riverfront had plenty of company Thursday