expand
Ad Spot

April 14, 2021

St. Aloysius' Matthew Pitre struck out six batters in a complete-game, 11-0 victory over Park Place Christian Academy on Monday.

Flashes sweep doubleheader from Park Place

By Staff Reports

Published 10:10 am Tuesday, April 13, 2021

St. Aloysius started a very busy week — and its final push toward the MAIS Class 4A baseball playoffs — exactly the way it wanted to.

Conner Paxton and Matthew Pitre both pitched five-inning, complete-game shutouts as the Flashes swept a doubleheader from Park Place Christian Academy 10-0 and 11-0 on Monday.

The sweep marked the start of a week in which St. Al (14-7, 4-5 MAIS District 3-4A) will play six games in five days. They will host Central Hinds Tuesday night, play at Park Place on Thursday, and then play a doubleheader at Central Hinds on Friday. St. Al also has a doubleheader against Simpson Academy that was postponed earlier this season, but that will likely not be rescheduled unless it is needed to determine playoff seeding.

St. Al’s sweep of Park Place (1-15) clinched a playoff berth for itself and put it in a position to earn a higher seed among the four District 3-4A playoff teams as the week progresses.

In game one Monday, Paxton allowed three hits and no walks, while striking out six in leading the Flashes to a 10-0 run-rule victory.

St. Al only had four hits, but took advantage of a string of missteps by Park Place to blow the game open early. Wes Warnock led off the game with a home run, and Park Place committed two errors and walked five batters to help stake the Flashes to a 6-0 lead at the end of one inning.

Jake Brister had an RBI single in the third inning as St. Al tacked on four more runs.
Park Place pitcher Ben Blaylock was roughed up for 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings. He walked five batters and hit four, but only one of the 10 runs he allowed was earned.

In game two, St. Al put in a lot more of its own work as it finished with 13 hits in an 11-0 victory.

Adam Francisco went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and four RBIs, Warnock scored three runs, and Tristan Wilbanks was 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Carter Magee and Cole Autrey also drove in two runs apiece.

St. Al started the game with four straight singles, the last by Wilbanks that brought in two runs, to take a 4-0 lead. Francisco hit an RBI double in the fourth inning, and then the Flashes scored six more runs in the fifth to finish the game via the mercy rule. A two-run triple by Francisco brought in the final runs.

Pitre allowed only two hits and walked three in his complete-game win, and finished with six strikeouts.

More News

Baseball roundup: Warren Central, Tallulah pick up region wins; St. Al takes a hit

Vicksburg native selected as Who’s Who at Ole Miss

Softball roundup: Seniors send WC past Pearl; Vicksburg crushes Ridgeland

Mary Elizabeth ‘Beth’ Britt

Local

Vicksburg native selected as Who’s Who at Ole Miss

Local

City’s animal shelter closes temporarily for ‘parvo quarantine’

News

Traffic alert: Car has reportedly flipped several times on I-20

COVID-19

One-third of Warren County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Crime

Warrant offers insight into Vicksburg man’s death in Texas

Local

Force multiplier: ERDC commissions semi-autonomous research vessel

Business

BancorpSouth, Texas bank merge

Crime

Crime reports: Woman charged with shooting into another vehicle Sunday

Local

City, county support four-lane expansion along Hwy. 27, U.S. 61 North

Crime

Fatal hit-and-run suspect charged, bond set at $150K

Downtown Vicksburg

Fire department responds to vehicle fire at McDonald’s

Downtown Vicksburg

Mississippi River Commission to visit Vicksburg on annual high-water inspection trip

Crime

Fatal hit-and-run suspect appears in Vicksburg Municipal Court

Local

District announces additional graduation changes, graduates allowed more tickets

Local

Profile 2021: A deserving award for those who preserve our history

Local

Profile 2021: Mixing the new with the old and very old

Local

Profile 2021: The tomato sandwich is a Vicksburg classic

COVID-19

Vicksburg, Warren County COVID-19 numbers fall to levels not seen since May

Local

Authorities identify victim in Friday’s fatal hit-and-run

Downtown Vicksburg

City to add new pumpers to its fire truck fleet

Local

Looking back: Fire led to the addition of home’s accent feature

BREAKING NEWS

In custody: Suspect connected to Friday’s fatal hit-and-run captured

Lifestyles

Video: Vicksburg native Bill Ferris the ‘Eminent Southerner’

Local

Police identify suspect connected to Friday’s fatal hit-and-run