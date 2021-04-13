Kenneth R. Martin Sr., of Vicksburg, departed this life on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the age of 91. The son of Gilbert Thomas Martin Sr. and Flora Ina Martin, he was born on Nov. 19, 1929, in Bogalusa, La.

Ken loved Christ, his family and his country. The greatest gift he gave his family was sharing with them God’s love and providing them with a Christian home. This is a gift for which they will always be grateful.

A member of First Baptist Church of Vicksburg since 1957, Ken served as a deacon, on the executive committee, on the finance committee, and as a Sunday school teacher. It was while attending church in Lafayette, La. that he met Joy, the love of his life. They were married in 1952 embarking on a life together filled with love, family, and adventure until her death in 2016.

A graduate of what is now known as the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, with a degree in mechanical engineering, Ken’s career with the Westinghouse Electric Corporation was paused while he served his country as a member of the United States Army. At the end of his service in the Army, Ken returned to Vicksburg continuing his career in the lighting divisions of the Westinghouse Electric Corporation and Cooper Industries, where he later worked as the plant manager in their Vicksburg manufacturing plant for 20 years. His acumen for manufacturing was highly respected in the industry and his distinguished service was recognized when Ken was awarded the Westinghouse Order of Merit at a ceremony held in the corporation’s headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Among other things, Ken was a very talented woodworker and photographer and retirement enabled him to spend more time with his family while engaging in his passions for those activities and sharing his creations with others. Ken enjoyed giving his woodworking creations to his family and friends and in many homes and offices may be found samples of his pens, clocks, jar openers and tables.

Ken and Joy spent many blissful hours together while traveling and taking photographs. They enjoyed regaling others with stories of what off-beaten path they took to find and take photographs of some rare, long-sought-after wildflower or view of the fall foliage.

Ken was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his cherished wife of over 63 years, Joy Phillips Martin, his parents, and 2 sisters, Carmen Russell and Lola Custer.

He was survived by his children, Lynne (Bobby) Waterbury of Clinton, Ken (Jan) Martin Jr. of Madison and Tim Martin of Ridgeland; grandchildren, Jenny (Philip) Buchanan, Katie (Philip) Hoggatt, Matthew (Brooke) Martin, Alec Martin, Justin Asbill and Jayson Asbill; and great-grandchildren, Kade Buchanan, Jackson Hoggatt, and Tyler Hoggatt. He was also survived by his brother, Gilbert Thomas Martin Jr.; his sister, Helen Fontenot; as well as numerous treasured nieces and nephews.