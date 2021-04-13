expand
April 14, 2021

One-third of Warren County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By Staff Reports

Published 4:39 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Warren County reached a milestone Tuesday as the state reported one-third of the county’s residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In its report Tuesday, the state reported 33 percent of county residents have received the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, which is better than the state’s average of 27 percent. The state also reported 22 percent of Warren County residents are fully vaccinated compared to the state’s 20 percent.

This news comes the same day as the state’s top public health official said he’s telling health care providers to refrain from using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine while federal agencies investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs said health care providers should wait for “additional guidance” from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

Dobbs also wrote on Twitter: “Those who have received JnJ already should not be worried.”

The CDC and the FDA said Tuesday they were investigating unusual clots that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots were in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48; there was one death and all remained under investigation.

The reports appear similar to a rare, unusual type of clotting disorder that European authorities say is possibly linked to another COVID-19 vaccine not yet cleared in the U.S., from AstraZeneca.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

Dobbs said records show 38,885 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been given in Mississippi. That is about 2.7 percent of the 1,456,187 doses of COVID-19 vaccine given in the state.

 

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.

