expand
Ad Spot

April 14, 2021

Sandra Hall

By Staff Reports

Published 2:56 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

A celebration of life for Sandra Hall will be Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium at 2 p.m. Sandra will lie in repose at the auditorium from 1 p.m. until the hour of services.

Visitation will be Friday, April 16, 2021, at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1 to 6 p.m. with the family present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Sandra leaves to cherish her golden memories, her sons, Armad R. (Brittani) Stewart and Armenn R (Kanicque) Stewart; her siblings, Janet O’Neal and Larry O’Neal; a host of other relatives and friends.

Sandra Hall transitioned on April 8, 2021, at the age of 56.

More News

Baseball roundup: Warren Central, Tallulah pick up region wins; St. Al takes a hit

Vicksburg native selected as Who’s Who at Ole Miss

Softball roundup: Seniors send WC past Pearl; Vicksburg crushes Ridgeland

Mary Elizabeth ‘Beth’ Britt

Local

Vicksburg native selected as Who’s Who at Ole Miss

Local

City’s animal shelter closes temporarily for ‘parvo quarantine’

News

Traffic alert: Car has reportedly flipped several times on I-20

COVID-19

One-third of Warren County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Crime

Warrant offers insight into Vicksburg man’s death in Texas

Local

Force multiplier: ERDC commissions semi-autonomous research vessel

Business

BancorpSouth, Texas bank merge

Crime

Crime reports: Woman charged with shooting into another vehicle Sunday

Local

City, county support four-lane expansion along Hwy. 27, U.S. 61 North

Crime

Fatal hit-and-run suspect charged, bond set at $150K

Downtown Vicksburg

Fire department responds to vehicle fire at McDonald’s

Downtown Vicksburg

Mississippi River Commission to visit Vicksburg on annual high-water inspection trip

Crime

Fatal hit-and-run suspect appears in Vicksburg Municipal Court

Local

District announces additional graduation changes, graduates allowed more tickets

Local

Profile 2021: A deserving award for those who preserve our history

Local

Profile 2021: Mixing the new with the old and very old

Local

Profile 2021: The tomato sandwich is a Vicksburg classic

COVID-19

Vicksburg, Warren County COVID-19 numbers fall to levels not seen since May

Local

Authorities identify victim in Friday’s fatal hit-and-run

Downtown Vicksburg

City to add new pumpers to its fire truck fleet

Local

Looking back: Fire led to the addition of home’s accent feature

BREAKING NEWS

In custody: Suspect connected to Friday’s fatal hit-and-run captured

Lifestyles

Video: Vicksburg native Bill Ferris the ‘Eminent Southerner’

Local

Police identify suspect connected to Friday’s fatal hit-and-run