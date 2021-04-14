Baseball roundup: Warren Central, Tallulah pick up region wins; St. Al takes a hit

With losses in five of its first six region games, qualifying for the MHSAA Class 6A baseball playoffs was not a foregone conclusion for Warren Central.

The Vikings can probably breathe a little easier now, though.

Mayson Shealy racked up 12 strikeouts in a five-inning complete game, and also went 2-for-3 with four RBIs at the plate, to lead Warren Central to a crucial 11-1 victory over Murrah on Tuesday.

Shealy hit two doubles, including one in the second inning to bring in Warren Central’s first two runs. His second double, in the third inning, also plated two runs and made it 7-0.

Ismael Trujillo also doubled and drove in two runs, Cooper Orman scored three runs, and Blake Channell had two RBIs. Eight different players scored a run for the Vikings (5-16, 2-5 MHSAA Region 4-6A).

Warren Central must still win one of its last two games against Murrah to clinch the third and final playoff berth from Region 4-6A. The teams will play Friday at 6 p.m. at Smith-Wills Stadium in Jackson, and Saturday at noon at Warren Central.

Central Hinds 3, St. Aloysius 1

Hagan Coumbe scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the fourth inning and drove in another with a ground out in the sixth, as Central Hinds (15-11, 7-6 MAIS District 3-4A) earned a key win over MAIS District 3-4A rival St. Aloysius (14-8, 4-6) Tuesday at Bazinsky Field.

John David Gunn scattered six hits and allowed one run in a complete-game victory for Central Hinds. He walked three batters and struck out three.

Tristan Wilbanks only allowed two hits and two earned runs in six innings, but also walked four batters. He struck out five.

St. Al’s only run came in the bottom of the third inning, when Cole Autrey singled and eventually scored on a squeeze bunt by Jake Brister to tie it at 1. Coumbe led off the top of the fourth with a double, moved to third on a bunt, and scored on a passed ball to give Central Hinds the lead for good.

St. Al and Central Hinds will play a doubleheader Friday in Raymond, beginning at 4 p.m. St. Al could still earn the No. 3 seed from District 3-4A for the MAIS Class 4A playoffs by sweeping that doubleheader and beating Park Place on Thursday.

The Class 4A playoffs begin next week.

Tallulah Academy 13, Franklin Academy 0

Marsh Wood and Dee Morgan combined for nine strikeouts in a five-inning no-hitter, and Tallulah Academy (18-1, 13-0 MAIS District 4-1A) routed Franklin Academy to run its winning streak to 17 games.

Morgan pitched the last inning and went 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored at the plate. Wood was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and had seven strikeouts in four innings pitched.

Paul Michael Machen doubled and drove in three runs, while Jacob Martin had two RBIs and scored two runs.