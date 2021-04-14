expand
April 14, 2021

Dog found dead inside floating wire cage

By Staff Reports

Published 3:16 pm Wednesday, April 14, 2021

The body of a dog found floating inside a wire cage has led to the opening of an investigation by the Vicksburg Police Department.

Monday morning, officers responded to a report of animal cruelty on Ford Road in the Kings community. Animal Control personnel discovered the body of a dog, possibly a male pit bill, floating inside the age in floodwater.

According to a release from the department, the exact cause of death of the animal could not be determined due to the condition of the body after it was removed from the water.

There were no identifying features, such as tags, that have helped in identifying the dog or its owners.

Anyone with information regarding this is asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or the City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter at 601-636-6982.

