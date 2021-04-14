expand
April 14, 2021

Joseph Floyd Lewis Jr.

Published 2:35 pm Wednesday, April 14, 2021

A graveside service for Joseph Floyd Lewis Jr. has been scheduled for Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Mount Pisgah Hickory Tree Baptist Church Cemetery at 11 a.m.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 17, 2021, at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1 to 6 p.m. with the family present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Joseph enlisted in the United States Army and furthered his career as a contractor for KBR Halliburton in Iraq.

He confessed Christ as his Lord and Savior at Travelers Rest Baptist Church and later became a member of Mount Pisgah Hickory Tree M.B. Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Floyd Lewis Sr.

Those who will cherish his loving and golden memories, his mother, Berteal Erves (Will) Rogers, Tallulah, La.; one brother, Andre (Angeline) Lewis, Covington, Ga.; two sisters, Cassandra (James III) Farrish and Charlotta (Sylvester) Jones, both of Edwards; his loving companion, Charlette Houston of Vicksburg; a host of relative and friends.

Joseph Floyd Lewis Jr. transitioned to his heavenly home Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the age of 59 in Tallulah, La.

