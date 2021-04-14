expand
Ad Spot

April 14, 2021

Detric Johnson

Woman reportedly assaulted by ex-boyfriend who is wanted by police

By Staff Reports

Published 3:23 pm Wednesday, April 14, 2021

A Vicksburg woman was reportedly the victim of a violent breaking and entering at the hands of her ex-boyfriend.

According to a release from the Vicksburg Police Department, offers responded early Tuesday to a home on Katherine Drive in reference to a burglary.

The victim reported her ex-boyfriend entered her home through her bedroom window by removing the screen. He then assaulted her, causing injury to face.

The report states that he then stole her iPhone 12, and after leaving the home, used a brick to shatter the windshield of the victim’s Nissan Altima.

The ex-boyfriend, Detric Johnson, 20, has been identified by authorities and is wanted in connection to the assault. He is also wanted for outstanding warrants for unpaid fines.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.

More News

Vicksburg District presents district colors for the first time

Woman reportedly assaulted by ex-boyfriend who is wanted by police

Dog found dead inside floating wire cage

Conservation groups sue U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over backwater pumps

Local

Vicksburg District presents district colors for the first time

Crime

Woman reportedly assaulted by ex-boyfriend who is wanted by police

Crime

Dog found dead inside floating wire cage

BREAKING NEWS

Conservation groups sue U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over backwater pumps

Local

Carrier problems affecting fuel supplies at Circle K stores

Local

Vicksburg native selected as Who’s Who at Ole Miss

Local

City’s animal shelter closes temporarily for ‘parvo quarantine’

News

Traffic alert: Car has reportedly flipped several times on I-20

COVID-19

One-third of Warren County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Crime

Warrant offers insight into Vicksburg man’s death in Texas

Local

Force multiplier: ERDC commissions semi-autonomous research vessel

Business

BancorpSouth, Texas bank merge

Crime

Crime reports: Woman charged with shooting into another vehicle Sunday

Local

City, county support four-lane expansion along Hwy. 27, U.S. 61 North

Crime

Fatal hit-and-run suspect charged, bond set at $150K

Downtown Vicksburg

Fire department responds to vehicle fire at McDonald’s

Downtown Vicksburg

Mississippi River Commission to visit Vicksburg on annual high-water inspection trip

Crime

Fatal hit-and-run suspect appears in Vicksburg Municipal Court

Local

District announces additional graduation changes, graduates allowed more tickets

Local

Profile 2021: A deserving award for those who preserve our history

Local

Profile 2021: Mixing the new with the old and very old

Local

Profile 2021: The tomato sandwich is a Vicksburg classic

COVID-19

Vicksburg, Warren County COVID-19 numbers fall to levels not seen since May

Local

Authorities identify victim in Friday’s fatal hit-and-run