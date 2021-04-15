expand
Ad Spot

April 15, 2021

Shannon Gentry

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces felony DUI charge

By Staff Reports

Published 3:58 pm Thursday, April 15, 2021

Another charge for driving under the influence has led to the felony arrest of a Vicksburg man.

Shannon Gentry, 45, of Vicksburg, during an initial court appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court Thursday was charged with driving under the influence, third offense.

Judge Allen Derivaux set Gentry’s bond at $10,000 and bound his case over to the grand jury.

In other reports:

On Wednesday, at 7:19 a.m., officers responded to Plaza Automotive, 1850 South Frontage Road, in reference to a theft. The victim reported someone stole the catalytic converter from his company’s 2015 GMC Savana truck. The stolen item is valued at $1,500.

More News

Officials: Knocked over candle ignites morning apartment fire

Argument between two men on Washington Street leads to shooting

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces felony DUI charge

Flashes wallop Park Place in baseball matinee

Local

Officials: Knocked over candle ignites morning apartment fire

Local

Argument between two men on Washington Street leads to shooting

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces felony DUI charge

Local

Vicksburg’s Brown reappointed to Mississippi State Personnel Board

Crime

Police, medical units responding to shooting on Washington Street

Crime

Officials release photo in case of dog found dead in floating wire cage

Crime

Vicksburg man, wanted for attacking ex-girlfriend, in custody

Local

Vicksburg firefighters graduate Mississippi State Fire Academy

Downtown Vicksburg

Westside Theatre Foundation, Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation partner to highlight Hollywood’s best

Local

Levee Board: Lawsuit filed against Corps of Engineers is ‘disingenuous and dangerous’

Business

Grand Gulf VP: ‘There’s a lot of pride in what we’re doing’

Local

Fire destroys apartments at Azalea Trace complex

Local

Vicksburg District presents district colors for the first time

Crime

Woman reportedly assaulted by ex-boyfriend who is wanted by police

Crime

Dog found dead inside floating wire cage

Local

Conservation groups sue U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over backwater pumps

Local

Carrier problems affecting fuel supplies at Circle K stores

Local

Vicksburg native selected as Who’s Who at Ole Miss

Local

City’s animal shelter closes temporarily for ‘parvo quarantine’

News

Traffic alert: Car has reportedly flipped several times on I-20

COVID-19

One-third of Warren County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Crime

Warrant offers insight into Vicksburg man’s death in Texas

Local

Force multiplier: ERDC commissions semi-autonomous research vessel

Business

BancorpSouth, Texas bank merge