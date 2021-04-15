expand
Ad Spot

April 15, 2021

St. Aloysius' Wes Warnock went 5-for-5 with a home run, triple, three RBIs and three runs scored as the Flashes beat Park Place Christian Academy 10-3 on Thursday.

Flashes wallop Park Place in baseball matinee

By Ernest Bowker

Published 3:40 pm Thursday, April 15, 2021

Winning Thursday’s matinee against Park Place Christian didn’t put St. Aloysius in or out of the MAIS Class 4A baseball playoffs, but a victory did help its cause.

Wes Warnock went 5-for-5 with a home run, triple, three RBIs and three runs scored, and Adam Francisco went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored as St. Al beat Park Place 10-3.

St. Al (15-8, 5-6 MAIS District 3-4A) had already clinched a playoff berth, but Thursday’s win kept it alive for the No. 3 seed from its district. The Flashes can get that by sweeping Central Hinds in a doubleheader Friday in Raymond.

Conner Paxton pitched five innings of shutout ball in Thursday’ win. He allowed three hits, walked one batter, and struck out four while the offense slowly pulled away.

Warnock led off the game with a triple and scored on a ground out, and Francisco hit an RBI single to put St. Al ahead 2-0 in the first inning. Francisco hit another RBI single in the third inning and scored on a passed ball to make it 4-0, and Brandon Steed added an RBI single in the fifth.

Three more runs in the sixth inning — two scored on a double by Paxton — and a two-run homer by Warnock in the seventh blew it open for the Flashes.

The first five batters in St. Al’s lineup — Warnock, Steed, Tristan Wilbanks, Francisco and Paxton — combined for 12 of the team’s 13 hits and drove in nine of the 10 runs. They scored eight runs.

Matthew Pitre allowed one hit and struck out four in two innings of scoreless relief.

Evan Arnold hit an RBI double for Park Place (1-17).

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More News

Officials: Knocked over candle ignites morning apartment fire

Argument between two men on Washington Street leads to shooting

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces felony DUI charge

Flashes wallop Park Place in baseball matinee

Local

Officials: Knocked over candle ignites morning apartment fire

Local

Argument between two men on Washington Street leads to shooting

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces felony DUI charge

Local

Vicksburg’s Brown reappointed to Mississippi State Personnel Board

Crime

Police, medical units responding to shooting on Washington Street

Crime

Officials release photo in case of dog found dead in floating wire cage

Crime

Vicksburg man, wanted for attacking ex-girlfriend, in custody

Local

Vicksburg firefighters graduate Mississippi State Fire Academy

Downtown Vicksburg

Westside Theatre Foundation, Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation partner to highlight Hollywood’s best

Local

Levee Board: Lawsuit filed against Corps of Engineers is ‘disingenuous and dangerous’

Business

Grand Gulf VP: ‘There’s a lot of pride in what we’re doing’

Local

Fire destroys apartments at Azalea Trace complex

Local

Vicksburg District presents district colors for the first time

Crime

Woman reportedly assaulted by ex-boyfriend who is wanted by police

Crime

Dog found dead inside floating wire cage

Local

Conservation groups sue U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over backwater pumps

Local

Carrier problems affecting fuel supplies at Circle K stores

Local

Vicksburg native selected as Who’s Who at Ole Miss

Local

City’s animal shelter closes temporarily for ‘parvo quarantine’

News

Traffic alert: Car has reportedly flipped several times on I-20

COVID-19

One-third of Warren County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Crime

Warrant offers insight into Vicksburg man’s death in Texas

Local

Force multiplier: ERDC commissions semi-autonomous research vessel

Business

BancorpSouth, Texas bank merge