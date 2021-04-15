Police, medical units responding to shooting on Washington Street

The Vicksburg Police Department and emergency medical personnel are responding to a reported shooting in the 3100 block of Washington Street.

Just after 3:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Washington Street where they have found one person with a knife wound to the hand and another suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The man shot in the leg was taken by ambulance to Merit Health River Region.

Vicksburg Police Chief Milton Moore said the wounds were the result of an argument between the men. He said both men knew each other and one man was working on a house for the other.

Moore said the case remains under investigation but both men are expected to be charged.