April 15, 2021

Detric Johnson

Vicksburg man, wanted for attacking ex-girlfriend, in custody

By Staff Reports

Published 2:28 pm Thursday, April 15, 2021

A Vicksburg man wanted for reportedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend when he broke into her home Tuesday is in custody.

The Vicksburg Police Department confirmed that Detric Johnson, 20, was arrested Thursday afternoon at the Vicksburg Police Department. Johnson was wanted for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend after he entered her Katherine Drive home through a bedroom window.

In the initial report, Johnson is also accused of stealing the victim’s iPhone 12 and shattering the windshield of the victim’s Nissan Altima.

The report states that he then stole her iPhone 12, and after leaving the home, used a brick to shatter the windshield of the victim’s Nissan Altima.

In addition to being wanted for domestic violence, Johnson was also wanted for outstanding warrants and unpaid fines.

During his initial court appearance Thursday, Johnson was charged with one count of residential burglary. Judge Allen Derivaux set Johnson’s bond at $25,000 and bound his case over to the grand jury.

