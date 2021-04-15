expand
April 15, 2021

Don Brown

Vicksburg’s Brown reappointed to Mississippi State Personnel Board

By Staff Reports

Published 3:33 pm Thursday, April 15, 2021

JACKSON — The Senate has confirmed Gov. Tate Reeves’s reappointment of Donald Brown of Vicksburg to the Mississippi State Personnel Board to serve as an at-large member for a five-year term effective immediately.

Brown currently serves as chairman of the board. He is the deputy executive director of Warren Yazoo Behavioral Health and has worked with the Mississippi Employment Security Commission, the Mississippi Department of Human Services and the Vicksburg Early Education Center.

Brown is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and currently serves as president of the Rotary Club of Vicksburg.

He and his family attend Mount  Zion No. 1 M.B. Church of Vicksburg.

