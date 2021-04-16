expand
April 16, 2021

Terrance Jones

Inmate escapes Claiborne County Jail through the roof

By Staff Reports

Published 12:35 pm Friday, April 16, 2021

PORT GIBSON — The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department is trying to find a man who left the Claiborne County Jail in a unique way Thursday.

At around 9:22 p.m., Terrance Jones, who had earlier in the evening escaped the jail, was noticed by officials as he was trying to re-enter the jail.

At that time, when officials attempted to apprehend him, Jones fled the scene on foot.

The department said that Jones appears to have escaped the jail initially through a small ventilation duct in the jail’s roof.

Jones is not charged with bringing contraband into the jail and escape.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department at 601-437-5161 or CrimeStoppers at 888-827-4637.

