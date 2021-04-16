expand
Ad Spot

April 16, 2021

Michael A. Mallory

By Staff Reports

Published 12:04 pm Friday, April 16, 2021

Michael A. Mallory was born Dec. 4, 1943, and died April 12, 2021.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents Major James P. Mallory, Elizabeth Mallory Davis and George B. Davis; nephew Miles Mallory; great-niece Ashley L. Ogren; and great-nephew Joshua Adam Morgan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Vivian H. Mallory; children, Beth M. (Mark) Garcia, Kelly M. (Patrick) Leonard, Michael A.D. (Carly) Mallory, Leah M. Mallory (Steve); grandchildren, Mallory J. Leonard, James M. Mallory, Gideon L. Ramirez, Miles P. Leonard and Olivia V. Mallory; siblings, James P. (Sue) Mallory and Bette M. (Gerald) Morgan. Mike was well-loved by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mike thoroughly enjoyed his four-legged friends Missi, Manny, Molly and Gra-c.

Visitation to take place on Sunday, April 18, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Bethany Funeral Home, 8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE  68128.

Memorial service to be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 9 a.m. at Bethany Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested all memorials may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project.

For those unable to attend the memorial service Bethany Funeral Home is providing a livestream of the service.

Burial at Omaha National Cemetery with full Military Honors.

More News

Vikings crush Murrah, clinch playoff berth

Moving ahead: Work under way on completing backwater pumps project

We want everyone to appreciate the treasures found downtown

Gators confident as they chase Class 5A powerlifting championship

Local

Moving ahead: Work under way on completing backwater pumps project

BREAKING NEWS

Grammar Street home engulfed in blaze

Crime

Vicksburg man arrested, charged in connection to Thursday’s shooting

Crime

Inmate escapes Claiborne County Jail through the roof

Local

Tuition to go up at most Mississippi public universities

Local

Officials: Knocked over candle ignites morning apartment fire

Local

Argument between two men on Washington Street leads to shooting

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces felony DUI charge

Local

Vicksburg’s Brown reappointed to Mississippi State Personnel Board

Crime

Police, medical units responding to shooting on Washington Street

Crime

Officials release photo in case of dog found dead in floating wire cage

Crime

Vicksburg man, wanted for attacking ex-girlfriend, in custody

Local

Vicksburg firefighters graduate Mississippi State Fire Academy

Downtown Vicksburg

Westside Theatre Foundation, Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation partner to highlight Hollywood’s best

Local

Levee Board: Lawsuit filed against Corps of Engineers is ‘disingenuous and dangerous’

Business

Grand Gulf VP: ‘There’s a lot of pride in what we’re doing’

Local

Fire destroys apartments at Azalea Trace complex

Local

Vicksburg District presents district colors for the first time

Crime

Woman reportedly assaulted by ex-boyfriend who is wanted by police

Crime

Dog found dead inside floating wire cage

Local

Conservation groups sue U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over backwater pumps

Local

Carrier problems affecting fuel supplies at Circle K stores

Local

Vicksburg native selected as Who’s Who at Ole Miss

Local

City’s animal shelter closes temporarily for ‘parvo quarantine’