Missy Gators win Region 3-5A track championship

The Vicksburg Missy Gators spent as much time on the podium as they did on the track Friday afternoon.

The Missy Gators won six events, finished second in six others, and rolled to the team title at the MHSAA Region 3-5A track meet at Canton High School.

Kalia Bland won both hurdles events — the 100 and 300 meters — with times of 17.34 and 51.88 seconds, respectively. Kadaji Allen won the 800 meters in 2 minutes, 51.19 seconds, Rodrianna Hall took the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 9 inches, and the 4×200 and 4×800 meter relay teams were also victorious.

The half-dozen first-place performances allowed Vicksburg to rack up 149 points and claim the team title as well. Callaway was second, with 116 points, and Ridgeland was third with 91.

Just as important as the victories were the number of athletes that the Missy Gators placed in the top four of their various events. Ten athletes and four relay teams accomplished that feat and advanced to Round 3 of the MHSAA postseason, the North State meet on April 24 at Center Hill High School.

Hall qualified in the high jump and 300 meter hurdles, in addition to the long jump. Shaniya Walker also qualified in two events, the 200 and 400 meters, as did Sha’Kyria Allen in the shot put and discus.

Terri Boyd finished second in the 400 meters, and Layla Carter was third in the 100 hurdles.

In the field events, Jelisa Tyler finished second in the shot put, Rekia Williams was second in the discus, and Keimya Walton was second in the triple jump.

The Missy Gators’ 4×100 and 4×400 meter relay teams also qualified for North State.

In the boys’ meet, Jaevon Walker won the 300 meter hurdles in 41.38 seconds and finished third in the 110 meter hurdles to advance to North State in both events.

Vicksburg’s 4×100 and 4×100 meter boys’ relay teams both finished third to advance to North State as well.