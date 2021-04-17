expand
April 17, 2021

COVID-19 cases in Warren County see slight surge

By Staff Reports

Published 2:59 pm Saturday, April 17, 2021

The past seven days have seen an uptick in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Warren County, but the level of cases remains well below the troubling numbers seen earlier in the year.

Over the past seven days, Warren County has seen an average of 4.4 new cases per day, more than double the daily average from the previous 7-day period (1.9). Still, April continues to trend far better than the historic numbers seen in January and even the elevated numbers in February and March.

Over the first 17 days of April, a total of 60 new cases have been reported, compared to the 67 cases reported in the first 17 days of March. Warren County saw 162 new cases in the first 17 days of February and an astonishing 741 reported in the first 17 days of January.

Warren County is on pace to report 105 cases in April, which would make it the fourth-best month of the pandemic.

