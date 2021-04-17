expand
April 17, 2021

A vehicle passes across the Steele Bayou Flood Control Structure on the backwater levee in this file photograph. (Courtland Wells | The Vicksburg Post)

Gates at Steele Bayou Control Structure opened

By Staff Reports

Published 10:50 am Saturday, April 17, 2021

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District opened the gates of the Steele Bayou Control Structure Friday.

The Steele Bayou Control Structure, which was built in 1969, combined with the Mississippi River and Yazoo Backwater levees, prevents the Yazoo and Mississippi rivers from backing up and further flooding the Delta.

Due to rainfall in the Mississippi River Valley and Yazoo Basin, the Steele Bayou Control Structure’s gates have been closed since March 15. The structure’s gates are opened when elevations on the Mississippi River fall below the elevation of water in the interior Yazoo Backwater area.

National Weather Service forecasts indicate that the Mississippi River will continue to fall slowly over the next seven days. USACE Vicksburg District personnel and local partners will continue to monitor the conditions of flood control works, including levees, floodwalls and pumping stations across the district’s jurisdiction. The district has observed no significant issues at its flood control sites.

