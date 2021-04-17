Photo gallery: Miss Mississippi’s Miss Outstanding Teen Competition returns
The Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen Competition is set for April 24 and 25 at the Vicksburg City Auditorium, with 30 candidates will be vying for this year’s title.
Two preliminary competitions will be held Saturday, April 24 at 2 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. The final competition will be Sunday, April 25 at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for each preliminary competition and $75 for all three events.
Miss All-America City’s Outstanding Teen Tiffany Busby
Age: 17
Hometown: Leakesville
Social Impact Initiative: Invisible Disabilities
Talent: Trumpet
Ambition: Healthcare Worker
Miss Central Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen Tori Johnston
Hometown: Madison
Age: 17
Social Impact Initiative: Shining a Light on Special Needs
Talent: Vocal
Ambition: Broadcaster
Miss Deep South’s Outstanding Teen Cameron Davis
Hometown: Meridian
Age: 15
Social Impact Initiative: Building Community Through Giving
Talent: Dance
Ambition: Clinical Psychologist
Miss Delta’s Outstanding Teen Hannah Briscoe
Hometown: Gore Springs
Age: 17
Social Impact Initiative: Music Mends/Music Therapy
Talent: Vocal
Ambition: Dress Shop Owner
Miss Delta Crossroads’ Outstanding Teen Brooke Bumgarner
Hometown: Madison
Age:14
Social Impact Initiative: Anti-Bullying Education
Talent: Vocal
Ambition: Author
Miss Dixie’s Outstanding Teen Karly Henderson
Hometown: Vicksburg
Age: 15
Social Impact Initiative: Let’s Move
Talent: Dance
Ambition: Criminal Law
Miss Fairpark’s Outstanding Teen Bailie Jade Bishop
Hometown: Hebron
Age: 17
Social Impact Initiative: Show Up Show Out
Talent: Vocal
Ambition: President of the U.S.A.
Miss Golden Triangle’s Outstanding Teen Gracie Weeden
Hometown: Corinth
Age: 13
Social Impact Initiative: All in 4 the Arts
Talent: Dance
Ambition: Optometrist
Miss Hattiesburg’s Outstanding Teen Reagan Wade
Hometown: Moselle
Age: 16
Social Impact Initiative: The Mind Matters
Talent: Vocal
Ambition: Elementary Educator
Miss Historic Crossroads’ Outstanding Teen Hailey Pushis
Hometown: Columbus
Age: 16
Social Impact Initiative: Keep Calm & Be Visible – Raising Chronic Migraine Awareness
Talent: Dance
Ambition: Pediatric Neurologist
Miss Iuka’s Outstanding Teen Karsen Harwell
Hometown: Iuka
Age: 16
Social Impact Initiative: Type 1 Diabetes Awareness
Talent: Piano
Ambition: Published Author
Miss Jackson’s Outstanding Teen D’Ambrah Watts
Hometown: Jackson
Age: 16
Social Impact Initiative: Understand Beforehand
Talent: Dance
Ambition: Veterinarian
Miss Lauderdale County’s Outstanding Teen Ainsley Sharp
Hometown: Meridian
Age: 16
Social Impact Initiative: Funding the Freight for American Heroes
Talent: Vocal
Ambition: Pediatrician
Miss Madison’s Outstanding Teen Isabella Nolen
Hometown: Madison
Age: 15
Social Impact Initiative: Let’s Talk Trash (Recycling)
Talent: Dance
Ambition: Nutritionist/Dietician
Miss Meridian’s Outstanding Teen Chloe Woodall
Hometown: Meridian
Age: 15
Social Impact Initiative: Ready, Set, Serve!
Talent: Vocal
Ambition: Endodontist
Miss Metro Area’s Outstanding Teen Mary Kate Nelson
Hometown: Brandon
Age: 16
Social Impact Initiative: Hearts of Hope
Talent: Vocal
Ambition: Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgeon
Miss Midtown Pointe’s Outstanding Teen Madalyn Minica
Hometown: Nettleton
Age: 16
Social Impact Initiative: Caring for Caregivers
Talent: Dance
Ambition: Psychology/Sociology
Miss Modern South’s Outstanding Teen Meredith Adams
Hometown: Philadelphia
Age: 17
Social Impact Initiative: Literacy is Key
Talent: Vocal
Ambition: Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist
Miss Northeast Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen Marrianna Timmons
Hometown: Tupelo
Age: 13
Social Impact Initiative: Helping Hooves
Talent: Piano
Ambition: Marine Biologist
Miss Pearl of the South’s Outstanding Teen Nataleigh Nix
Hometown: Canton
Age: 13
Social Impact Initiative: A Caring Heart
Talent: Vocal
Ambition: Cardiologist or Recording Artist
Miss Pearl River Valley’s Outstanding Teen Lilly Noble
Hometown: Brandon
Age: 17
Social Impact Initiative: Today a Reader, Tomorrow a Leader
Talent: Vocal
Ambition: Attorney
Miss Pine Belt’s Outstanding Teen Madison McCarter
Hometown: Crawford
Age: 16
Social Impact Initiative: Paying It Forward: It Starts in Your Community
Talent: Vocal
Ambition: Vocal Performance Artist
Miss Pontotoc Ridge’s Outstanding Teen Ava Partridge
Hometown: Meridian
Age: 15
Social Impact Initiative: Dance to Express
Talent: Dance
Ambition: Dance Studio Owner
Miss Presley Heights’ Outstanding Teen Gracie Mae Hendrix
Hometown: Nettleton
Age: 15
Social Impact Initiative: Speak Up For Speech
Talent: Clogging
Ambition: Pediatrician
Miss Pride of the Prairie’s Outstanding Teen Grace Travis
Hometown: Laurel
Age: 16
Social Impact Initiative: Dyslexia Awareness
Talent: Vocal
Miss Rankin County’s Outstanding Teen Kate Blankenship
Hometown: Grenada
Age: 17
Social Impact Initiative: Outlive Yourself (Organ Donation)
Talent: Dance
Ambition: Civil/Criminal Attorney
Miss Red Hills’ Outstanding Teen Katy Pike
Hometown: Mantee
Age: 15
Social Impact Initiative: Thunder Buddy
Talent: Vocal
Ambition: Elementary Educator
Miss Rhythm and Blues’ Outstanding Teen Ella Frances Parker
Hometown: Saltillo
Age: 17
Social Impact Initiative: Block the B – Anti-Bullying
Talent: Vocal
Ambition: Veterinarian
Miss Riverbend’s Outstanding Teen Kayla Braswell
Hometown: Holcomb
Age: 17
Social Impact Initiative: Songs for the Smiles – the power of music
Talent: Vocal
Ambition: Broadway Performer
Miss Tupelo’s Outstanding Teen Audrey Williams
Hometown: Iuka
Age: 15
Social Impact Initiative: Cystic Fibrosis Awareness
Talent: Vocal
Ambition: Biomechanical Engineering