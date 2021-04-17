Photo gallery: Miss Mississippi’s Miss Outstanding Teen Competition returns

The Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen Competition is set for April 24 and 25 at the Vicksburg City Auditorium, with 30 candidates will be vying for this year’s title.

Two preliminary competitions will be held Saturday, April 24 at 2 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. The final competition will be Sunday, April 25 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for each preliminary competition and $75 for all three events.

Miss All-America City’s Outstanding Teen Tiffany Busby

​Age: 17

Hometown: Leakesville

Social Impact Initiative: Invisible Disabilities

Talent: Trumpet

Ambition: Healthcare Worker

Miss Central Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen Tori Johnston

Hometown: Madison

Age: 17

Social Impact Initiative: Shining a Light on Special Needs

Talent: Vocal

​Ambition: Broadcaster

​

Miss Deep South’s Outstanding Teen Cameron Davis

Hometown: Meridian

Age: 15

Social Impact Initiative: Building Community Through Giving

Talent: Dance

Ambition: Clinical Psychologist

Miss Delta’s Outstanding Teen Hannah Briscoe

Hometown: Gore Springs

Age: 17

Social Impact Initiative: Music Mends/Music Therapy

Talent: Vocal

Ambition: Dress Shop Owner

​

Miss Delta Crossroads’ Outstanding Teen Brooke Bumgarner

Hometown: Madison

Age:14

Social Impact Initiative: Anti-Bullying Education

Talent: Vocal

Ambition: Author

​

Miss Dixie’s Outstanding Teen Karly Henderson

Hometown: Vicksburg

Age: 15

Social Impact Initiative: Let’s Move

Talent: Dance

Ambition: Criminal Law

​

Miss Fairpark’s Outstanding Teen Bailie Jade Bishop

Hometown: Hebron

Age: 17

Social Impact Initiative: Show Up Show Out

Talent: Vocal

Ambition: President of the U.S.A.

​

Miss Golden Triangle’s Outstanding Teen Gracie Weeden

Hometown: Corinth

Age: 13

Social Impact Initiative: All in 4 the Arts

Talent: Dance

Ambition: Optometrist

​

Miss Hattiesburg’s Outstanding Teen Reagan Wade

Hometown: Moselle

Age: 16

Social Impact Initiative: The Mind Matters

Talent: Vocal

Ambition: Elementary Educator

​Miss Historic Crossroads’ Outstanding Teen Hailey Pushis

Hometown: Columbus

Age: 16

Social Impact Initiative: Keep Calm & Be Visible – Raising Chronic Migraine Awareness

Talent: Dance

Ambition: Pediatric Neurologist

​

Miss Iuka’s Outstanding Teen Karsen Harwell

Hometown: Iuka

Age: 16

Social Impact Initiative: Type 1 Diabetes Awareness

Talent: Piano

​Ambition: Published Author

​

Miss Jackson’s Outstanding Teen D’Ambrah Watts

Hometown: Jackson

Age: 16

Social Impact Initiative: Understand Beforehand

Talent: Dance

​Ambition: Veterinarian

Miss Lauderdale County’s Outstanding Teen Ainsley Sharp

Hometown: Meridian

Age: 16

Social Impact Initiative: Funding the Freight for American Heroes

Talent: Vocal

Ambition: Pediatrician

​

Miss Madison’s Outstanding Teen Isabella Nolen

Hometown: Madison

Age: 15

Social Impact Initiative: Let’s Talk Trash (Recycling)

Talent: Dance

Ambition: Nutritionist/Dietician

​

Miss Meridian’s Outstanding Teen Chloe Woodall

Hometown: Meridian

Age: 15

Social Impact Initiative: Ready, Set, Serve!

Talent: Vocal

Ambition: Endodontist

​

Miss Metro Area’s Outstanding Teen Mary Kate Nelson

Hometown: Brandon

Age: 16

Social Impact Initiative: Hearts of Hope

Talent: Vocal

Ambition: Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgeon

​

Miss Midtown Pointe’s Outstanding Teen Madalyn Minica

Hometown: Nettleton

Age: 16

Social Impact Initiative: Caring for Caregivers

Talent: Dance

Ambition: Psychology/Sociology

Miss Modern South’s Outstanding Teen Meredith Adams

Hometown: Philadelphia

Age: 17

Social Impact Initiative: Literacy is Key

Talent: Vocal

Ambition: Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist

​

Miss Northeast Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen Marrianna Timmons

Hometown: Tupelo

Age: 13

Social Impact Initiative: Helping Hooves

Talent: Piano

Ambition: Marine Biologist

​

Miss Pearl of the South’s Outstanding Teen Nataleigh Nix

Hometown: Canton

Age: 13

Social Impact Initiative: A Caring Heart

Talent: Vocal

​Ambition: Cardiologist or Recording Artist

​Miss Pearl River Valley’s Outstanding Teen Lilly Noble

Hometown: Brandon

Age: 17

Social Impact Initiative: Today a Reader, Tomorrow a Leader

Talent: Vocal

Ambition: Attorney

​

Miss Pine Belt’s Outstanding Teen Madison McCarter

Hometown: Crawford

Age: 16

Social Impact Initiative: Paying It Forward: It Starts in Your Community

Talent: Vocal

​Ambition: Vocal Performance Artist

​

Miss Pontotoc Ridge’s Outstanding Teen Ava Partridge

Hometown: Meridian

Age: 15

Social Impact Initiative: Dance to Express

Talent: Dance

Ambition: Dance Studio Owner

​

Miss Presley Heights’ Outstanding Teen Gracie Mae Hendrix

Hometown: Nettleton

Age: 15

Social Impact Initiative: Speak Up For Speech

Talent: Clogging

Ambition: Pediatrician

​

Miss Pride of the Prairie’s Outstanding Teen Grace Travis

Hometown: Laurel

Age: 16

Social Impact Initiative: Dyslexia Awareness

Talent: Vocal

Miss Rankin County’s Outstanding Teen Kate Blankenship

Hometown: Grenada

Age: 17

Social Impact Initiative: Outlive Yourself (Organ Donation)

Talent: Dance

Ambition: Civil/Criminal Attorney

Miss Red Hills’ Outstanding Teen Katy Pike

Hometown: Mantee

Age: 15

Social Impact Initiative: Thunder Buddy

Talent: Vocal

Ambition: Elementary Educator

​

Miss Rhythm and Blues’ Outstanding Teen Ella Frances Parker

Hometown: Saltillo

Age: 17

Social Impact Initiative: Block the B – Anti-Bullying

Talent: Vocal

Ambition: Veterinarian

​

Miss Riverbend’s Outstanding Teen Kayla Braswell

Hometown: Holcomb

Age: 17

Social Impact Initiative: Songs for the Smiles – the power of music

Talent: Vocal

Ambition: Broadway Performer

​

Miss Tupelo’s Outstanding Teen Audrey Williams

Hometown: Iuka

Age: 15

Social Impact Initiative: Cystic Fibrosis Awareness

Talent: Vocal

Ambition: Biomechanical Engineering