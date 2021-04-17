Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

Public records filed at the Warren County Courthouse between April 5 and April 12.

Warranty Deed

• Richard V. Amaral to Robert S. Smith and Patricia C. Smith, Part of Lot 8, Magnolia Plantation.

• Joanna L. Barber and James Alvin Barber to David Wayne Perkey and Candice Dawn Piercy, Part of Lot 272, Openwood Plantation No. 8-E.

• William S. Stegall and Eden S. Stegall to Ross M. Buckley and Shelby L. Bottin, Section 25, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

• James E. Casteel and Jane E. Casteel to Steven (Stephen) Dobbs, Lot 124, Oak Park No. 2.

• JHA LLC to Hanna Elizabeth Brown, Lot 14, Broadhill Survey.

• Kings Point Properties L.P. to Mary Beth Caviness and Stephen D. Caviness, part of the Southwest ¼ of Section 5, Township 16 North, Range 3 East; part of the Southeast ¼ and part of the Southwest ¼ of Section 6, Township 16 North, Range 3 East; and part of the Northwest ¼ of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

• Daniel Dunn and Jade Yarbrough-Dunn to Joh Palmer Lea, Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

• Glenda Lee Normand to Robert L. Fant, Lot 26, Openwood Plantation No. 1.

• Geronimo Hardwood Timber LLC to Mark Freeman and Charlotte Freeman, Section 27, Township 15 North, Rang 4 East.

• G & M Builders to Debra G. Sampson and Larry J. Sampson, Lot 80, Greenbrier Subdivision.

• Michael B. Gorman to Robert F. Gorman, Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Section 7, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Section 6, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Section 16, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

• Tyler Blalock Stockstill to Micayla Tatum and Crystal Jackson, Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

• Kings Point Properties to Walter E. Johnston Jr., Joseph R. Johnston, Henry R. Johnston, Dinnie L. Johnston, Sydney W. Johnson III, Jason K. Johnston and Scott J. Johnston, Northwest ¼ of the Northeast ¼ of Section 5, Township 17 North, Range 3 East.

• Austin Palmer to Jeremiah Jones, Part of Lot 10, Bodley Subdivision.

• Fred Katzenmeyer and Katz Brothers Inc. to Kealhofer Properties LLC, Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

• Kings Point Properties L.P. to David J. May, Martha Debra may Strickland and Michael David Strickland, part of the Southeast ¼ of Section 5, Township 17 North, Range 3 East; part of the Northeast ¼ of Section 6, Township 17 North, Range 3 East; the Northeast ¼, Northwest ¼ and Southwest ¼ of Section 7, Township 17 North, Range 3 East; part of the Northwest ¼ of Section 15, Township 17 North, Range 3 East; part of the Northwest ¼ of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 3 East; Section 15, Township 16 North, Range 3 East; and Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 3 East. Lots 1-7, King Plantation Subdivision.

• Jon Ross and Jennifer Ross to Billy R. Leist and Stephanie Leist, Lot 4, Rolling Ridge Subdivision.

• Kenneth M. Mason and Nelda Faye Mason to James A. Whitlow and Ann W. Whitlow, Lot 14, Fairways Subdivision Part 10.

• Tillotson Enterprises Inc. to Mississippi Transportation Commission, Lot 3 of Section 32, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

• Johnnie Standfield and Deborah Standfield to Canesha R. Shelton, Lot 41, Enchanted Hills No. 1.

• Tommye B. Strickland and Joseph G. Strickland to Tommye B. Strickland, Lot 40D, Sylvan Flats.

• Charles F. Watson and Sara Rebecca Watson to Randolph Thorne and Mona L. Thorne, Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

Deeds of Trust

• James A. Whitlow and Ann W. Whitlow to ACIPO Federal Credit Union, Lot 14, Fairways Subdivision Part 10.

• Evangeline Kelly to American Advisors Group, Lots 13 & 14, Maywood Terrace No. 6.

• Abby Cisko to Amerisave Mortgage Corp., Lot 112, Speeds Subdivision.

• Debra G. Sampson and Larry J. Sampson to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 80, Greenbriar Subdivision.

• Kelly Sean East and Bonny Lynn East to BancorpSouth Bank, Section 31, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

• Steven Michael Bryan to Bank of Anguilla, Section 4, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

• Donald G. Beard and Elizabeth Cote to Guaranty Bank & Trust Co., Lot 14, Openwood Plaza No. 9A.

• Mickey D. Blackmon and Cynthia Cooper Blackmon to Mutual Credit Union, Section 22, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

• John J. Boland and Natalie A. Boland to Riverhills Bank, Lot 38, Chambers Street.

• Shelby L. Bottin and Ross M. Buckley to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Lots 3 & 5, Tucker Ridge Subdivision.

• Hannah Elizabeth Brown to Fidelity Bank, Lot 14, Broadhill Survey.

• Philip (C) Brown to Riverhills Bank, Southern ½ of the Southeast ¼ of Section 19, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

• Michael S. Carpenter and Hannah S. Carpenter to Quicken Loans LLC, Part of the Western ½ of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, Lot 64, Sherwood Forest Subdivision.

• Lynn J. Case and David E. Case to Quicken Loans, Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

• Kimberly M. Crawford and Johnn Kevin Crawford, to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 22, Mill Creek Subdivision.

• Wesley Adam Crosby to Freedom Mortgage Corp., Lot 9, Forrest Cove Subdivision-Part 3-A.

• Kevin P. Davidson and Conger G. Davidson to TJC Mortgage Inc., Lot 40, Lakewood.

• Don C. Embry and Emily T. Embry to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 27, Lake Forest No. 1.

• Mark Freeman and Charlotte Freeman to First South Farm Credit ACA, Section 27, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

• Barry Jason Millwood to Freedom Mortgage Corp., Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

• T&R Construction LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust, Lot 5, No City Tax Subdivision No. 1.

• TWZ Properties LLC to Hancock Whitney Bank, Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

• Charles Hodge to Quicken Loans LLC, Part of the Northwest ¼ of Section 14,Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

• Donald Prater and Tina Prater to Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

• Micayla Tatum and Crystal Jackson to Open Mortgage LLC, Lot 23, Chambers Street.

• Kealhofer Properties LLC to Riverhills Bank, Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

• Thomas W. Kelly to Quicken Loans LLC, Section 14, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

• Michael W. Koestler and Diane B. Koestler to Mutual Credit Union, Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

• John Palmer Lea to Trustmark National Bank, Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

• Leonard Ryan Lee and Lacey C. Lee to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 64, Littlewood Subdivision Part 2.

• Canesha Shelton to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Lot 41, Enchanted Hills No. 1.

• M&V Investments to Riverhills Bank, Block 35, Part of Lot 223, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

• Cody Lee Massey and Jamie Stevens Massey to Nationstar Mortgage Co. and Mr. Cooper, Part of Lots 7 & 8, Cain Ridge Drive.

• Howard K. Moody and Kimberly S. Moody to Riverhills Bank, Lot 135, Openwood Plantation.

• James E. Mullen Jr. and Amanda L. Mullen to Trustmark National Bank, Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

• Kenneth R. Mullins and Dorothy Anne Mullins to Mutual Credit Union, Section 19, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

• Barry Dean Warnock and Brenda H. Warnock to Mutual Credit Union, Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

• Timothy Raines and Sandy K. Raines to Mutual Credit Union, Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

• Anthony Benjamin Thomas and Sandra D. Thomas to Mutual Credit Union, Part of the Northwest ¼ of the Northwest ¼ of Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

• Martha B. Roberts and Charles R. Roberts to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 28 and part of Lot 29, Brookwood Place Part II.

• David Wayne Perkey and Candice Dawn Piercy to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Lot 272, Openwood Plantation No. 8 E.

• William R. Pitts and Katherine W. Pitts to Riverhills Bank, Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

• Jessica H. Williams to Quicken Loans LLC, Part of the Northeast ¼ of Section 3, Township 06 North, Range 4 East.

• Richard Cowart Inc. to Riverhills Bank, Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

• Sue L. Richardson to Riverhills Bank, Lot 211, Openwood Plantation No. 4.

• Randolph Thorne and Mona L. Thorne to Charles F. Watson and Sara Rebecca Watson, Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

• Jacob Allen Wallace and Ashley Wallace to Trustmark National Bank, Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Marriage Licenses

• Andre Xavier Johnson, 24, Vicksburg, to Breanda Alize Reed, 24, Vicksburg.

• Edward Dillon Reed, 28, Vicksburg, to Ashlie Renee Fulghan, 33, Vicksburg.

• Robert Shannon Woods, 48, Vicksburg, to Rachel Katherine Murphy, 55, Vicksburg.

• Thomas Earl Gabriel, 52, Vicksburg, to Ann Ruth Gabriel, 52, Vicksburg.

• Tyler Bruce Hollowell, 21, Vicksburg, to Hallee Kathryn Hoffman, 20, Vicksburg.

• Miller Hallmark Steward, 25, Vicksburg, to Catherine Scott Cox, 26, Vicksburg.

• Michael Rudolph Walker, 44, Vicksburg, to Tiffany Kashaun Robinson, 41, Vicksburg.

• Robert Kyle Provance, 31, Vicksburg, to Hannah Margaret Grissom, Vicksburg.

