expand
Ad Spot

April 17, 2021

Ramona Nolan Scott

By Staff Reports

Published 2:30 pm Saturday, April 17, 2021

Mrs. Ramona Nolan Scott, born Dec. 31, 1928, passed away peacefully entering her Heavenly home Thursday, April 15, 2021, at her home in Tallulah, La. She was 92 years young. The legacy of Ramona’s love for Christ and her love for others will live on in her family and friends.

A graveside service for Mrs. Ramona Nolan Scott will be held Monday, April 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tallulah, with Bro. Jay Parker officiating under the direction of Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home in Tallulah.

A private family visitation will be held Monday, April 19, 2021, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home.

More News

Ramona Nolan Scott

State Health Officer: No link between politics, vaccine hesitancy

Profile 2021: A glimpse of the ‘grande’ Hotel Vicksburg

Cause of Friday’s Grammar Street house fire remains undetermined

COVID-19

State Health Officer: No link between politics, vaccine hesitancy

Business

Profile 2021: A glimpse of the ‘grande’ Hotel Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg

Cause of Friday’s Grammar Street house fire remains undetermined

Local

Volunteers clean, preserve battlefield markers at Vicksburg National Military Park

Local

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

Local

Gates at Steele Bayou Control Structure opened

Downtown Vicksburg

Volunteers needed: Citywide cleanup scheduled for Earth Day

Local

Moving ahead: Work under way on completing backwater pumps project

BREAKING NEWS

Grammar Street home engulfed in blaze

Crime

Vicksburg man arrested, charged in connection to Thursday’s shooting

Crime

Inmate escapes Claiborne County Jail through the roof

Local

Tuition to go up at most Mississippi public universities

Local

Officials: Knocked over candle ignites morning apartment fire

Local

Argument between two men on Washington Street leads to shooting

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces felony DUI charge

Local

Vicksburg’s Brown reappointed to Mississippi State Personnel Board

Crime

Police, medical units responding to shooting on Washington Street

Crime

Officials release photo in case of dog found dead in floating wire cage

Crime

Vicksburg man, wanted for attacking ex-girlfriend, in custody

Local

Vicksburg firefighters graduate Mississippi State Fire Academy

Downtown Vicksburg

Westside Theatre Foundation, Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation partner to highlight Hollywood’s best

Local

Levee Board: Lawsuit filed against Corps of Engineers is ‘disingenuous and dangerous’

Business

Grand Gulf VP: ‘There’s a lot of pride in what we’re doing’

Local

Fire destroys apartments at Azalea Trace complex