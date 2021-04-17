Volunteers needed: Citywide cleanup scheduled for Earth Day

Vicksburg residents will be taking to the streets April 22 to clean up the city.

The city of Vicksburg, Downtown Vicksburg, Visit Vicksburg and the Vicksburg Rotary Club are sponsoring Vicksburg Community Cleanup Day April 22 — Earth Day — from 8:30 a.m. to noon to clean the city and serve as a reminder to people not to litter city streets.

“We’ll be all over town and on most major thoroughfares; we’re just excited to get the community out and get them involved in a cleanup day,” said Ashley Gatian, sales and marketing manager for Visit Vicksburg. “We’ve had a good bit of people express interest in it; we have about 40 people signed up so far who have lined up to assist. We’re looking forward to it.”

She said volunteers will meet at Washington Street Park, where they will be assigned different locations in the city to clean.

The volunteers will work with members of the city’s Community Service Department during the cleanup.

“I sure appreciate it,” Lionel Johnson, Community Service supervisor, said of the extra help. He said a community service truck will collect the full trash bags left on the roadsides by the workers.

“As a city department we always wish that we had more resources to help keep the city clean but we do the best with what we’ve got,” he said. “I think it’s incumbent on every member of the community to help pick up trash in their area and help beautify their city. Everybody has to play their part.”

To participate in the cleanup, people can go to the Visit Vicksburg website and RSVP through the event icon that has been set up on the site or email Visit Vicksburg at laurabeth@visitvicksburg.com.

“There is no deadline to sign up but it would be nice if people would sign up just for our records so we will know to expect them,” Gatian said. “We welcome everyone to come and assist — anyone who is interested in helping.”

“The more the merrier,” Johnson said.

