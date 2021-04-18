expand
Ad Spot

April 19, 2021

Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims (23) celebrates with teammate Brayland Skinner after the Bulldogs beat Ole Miss 7-5 on Sunday. (Mississippi State Athletics)

Bulldogs take finale, series from Ole Miss

By Staff Reports

Published 7:19 pm Sunday, April 18, 2021

STARKVILLE — For the fifth year in a row, Mississippi State is the king of Mississippi’s baseball diamonds.

Tanner Allen hit a tiebreaking, bases-clearing triple in the bottom of the sixth inning, and the Bulldogs went on to beat Ole Miss 7-5 on Sunday in the finale of their three-game series at Dudy Noble Field.

Mississippi State (27-8, 10-5 Southeastern Conference) won the season series against Ole Miss (26-10, 9-6) for the fifth consecutive year. The Bulldogs also moved into second place in the SEC West at the midway point of the conference schedule.

Allen’s triple capped a five-run rally that gave Mississippi State the lead for good. Hayden Leatherwood hit two home runs, a solo shot in the fourth-inning and a two-run shot in the sixth, to help Ole Miss take a 4-2 lead.

Then, in the bottom of the sixth, the Bulldogs got busy. Three consecutive singles, the last by Brayland Skinner, brought in a run, and two batters later Scotty Dubrule added another base hit to tie the game at 4.

Allen then tripled to right center field, clearing the bases and giving the Bulldogs a 7-4 lead.

“I turned to one of my coaches and said, ‘This is the guy we need at the plate in this moment.’ If anyone is going to be able to do it, it is going to be him,” Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis said. “It was a great match up for us at that point and a good match up for them too. When (Ole Miss reliever Taylor Broadway) fell behind 2-0, we had a feeling TA was going to get a swing off. He has been really good lately, when we need a big hit, he has gotten it for us.”

Ole Miss left the bases loaded in the seventh inning, got one unearned run in the eighth, and then went quietly in the ninth. Mississippi State closer Landon Sims worked around an error in the ninth to earn his fifth save.

Allen’s triple was his only hit of the game. Rowdey Jordan led the Bulldogs at the plate by going 4-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored, while Dubrule was 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored.

Leatherwood went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs scored for Ole Miss.
Mississippi State won its third consecutive SEC series, and has won 10 of its last 11 games overall. It will host UAB in a midweek game Tuesday night, and then go on the road for a three-game series at Vanderbilt beginning Friday.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, lost its third conference series in a row. It will begin an eight-game homestand Tuesday against Little Rock, and face LSU in its next SEC series beginning Thursday.

More News

Louisiana Tech steals split from Southern Miss with walk-off homer

Bulldogs take finale, series from Ole Miss

State Ag Commissioner: Worker shortages threaten commerce, supply and distribution chains

Profile 2021: Preserving and protecting our cherished history

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Preserving and protecting our cherished history

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo gallery: Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen Competition returns

Local

Chili Feast raises thousands in scholarship funds

COVID-19

Nearly a quarter of Warren County residents now fully vaccinated

COVID-19

COVID-19 cases in Warren County see slight surge

COVID-19

State Health Officer: No link between politics, vaccine hesitancy

Business

Profile 2021: A glimpse of the ‘grande’ Hotel Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg

Cause of Friday’s Grammar Street house fire remains undetermined

Local

Volunteers clean, preserve battlefield markers at Vicksburg National Military Park

Local

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

Local

Gates at Steele Bayou Control Structure opened

Downtown Vicksburg

Volunteers needed: Citywide cleanup scheduled for Earth Day

Local

Moving ahead: Work under way on completing backwater pumps project

BREAKING NEWS

Grammar Street home engulfed in blaze

Crime

Vicksburg man arrested, charged in connection to Thursday’s shooting

Crime

Inmate escapes Claiborne County Jail through the roof

Local

Tuition to go up at most Mississippi public universities

Local

Officials: Knocked over candle ignites morning apartment fire

Local

Argument between two men on Washington Street leads to shooting

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces felony DUI charge

Local

Vicksburg’s Brown reappointed to Mississippi State Personnel Board

Crime

Police, medical units responding to shooting on Washington Street

Crime

Officials release photo in case of dog found dead in floating wire cage

Crime

Vicksburg man, wanted for attacking ex-girlfriend, in custody