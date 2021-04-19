expand
Ad Spot

April 19, 2021

Coolant leak at Waterways leads to emergency response

By Staff Reports

Published 4:07 pm Monday, April 19, 2021

The Vicksburg Fire Department was dispatched to the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center Monday afternoon for what proved to be a coolant leak at one of the facility’s buildings.

At around 1:30 p.m., units arrived at ERDC’s Aquatic and Wetlands Ecosystem Research and Development Center in response to what was initially believed to be a fire.

What was thought to be smoke proved to be a “sudden air conditioner coolant leak in the building,” a release from ERDC said.

ERDC officials said all occupants of the building were safely evacuated. The building was declared “safe and secure” at around 2 p.m.

Until the mid-1990s, ERDC was home to its own fire department on the Waterways Experiment Station. After that, fire protection was transferred over to the City of Vicksburg.

“A decision was made that we could better serve ERDC’s fire protection needs,” Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk said in a story published by The Post in February. “In the event of a fire on property at ERDC, we have a fleet that is very well-equipped to handle everything from a high-rise fire to a vehicle fire.”

But the partnership between ERDC and the VFD does not only come into play at the time of an emergency. From regular fire inspections and hydrant tests to fire extinguisher checks and drills with employees, the VFD supports nearly all aspects of ERDC’s emergency response planning throughout the year.

More News

Rives named new Hinds CC baseball coach

Schools report just one new COVID-19 case from last week

William Carey inducts Edney into Alumni Hall of Fame

Methamphetamines discovered during traffic stop early Sunday

COVID-19

Schools report just one new COVID-19 case from last week

Local

William Carey inducts Edney into Alumni Hall of Fame

Crime

Methamphetamines discovered during traffic stop early Sunday

Crime

Officers discover marijuana, ecstasy during morning traffic stop

Local

Coolant leak at Waterways leads to emergency response

Crime

Rap video arrest: Vicksburg man faces felony weapons charges

COVID-19

COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants may be eased soon

Local

Vicksburg native honored with ‘Change Agent’ award

Business

Entergy plans outage at Grand Gulf Nuclear Station

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Preserving and protecting our cherished history

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo gallery: Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen Competition returns

Local

Chili Feast raises thousands in scholarship funds

COVID-19

Nearly a quarter of Warren County residents now fully vaccinated

COVID-19

COVID-19 cases in Warren County see slight surge

COVID-19

State Health Officer: No link between politics, vaccine hesitancy

Business

Profile 2021: A glimpse of the ‘grande’ Hotel Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg

Cause of Friday’s Grammar Street house fire remains undetermined

Local

Volunteers clean, preserve battlefield markers at Vicksburg National Military Park

Local

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

Local

Gates at Steele Bayou Control Structure opened

Downtown Vicksburg

Volunteers needed: Citywide cleanup scheduled for Earth Day

Local

Moving ahead: Work under way on completing backwater pumps project

BREAKING NEWS

Grammar Street home engulfed in blaze

Crime

Vicksburg man arrested, charged in connection to Thursday’s shooting