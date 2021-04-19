Entergy plans outage at Grand Gulf Nuclear Station

PORT GIBSON — Entergy Nuclear has scheduled a planned outage for its Grand Gulf Nuclear Station to prepare the plant for reliable operations throughout the normally high-demand summer period.

“Grand Gulf has operated safely, securely and reliably since the start of the year, including through major winter storm events,” said Chief Nuclear Officer Chris Bakken. “These results demonstrate the commitment to excellence by the Grand Gulf team members and the investments we have made in our people, our plant and our processes.”

Chief Operating Officer Bill Maguire said the outage is crucial to “providing a reliable source of clean energy.”

“Grand Gulf is a key asset in our clean generation portfolio, and we want to ensure that the plant is running reliably during the summer when customer demand is significant and sustained. We have an unwavering commitment to excellence in our operations,” Maguire said. “This planned spring maintenance outage will help prepare the plant to continue providing a reliable source of clean energy to our customers.”

The company is working with its reliability coordinator MISO to schedule this maintenance outage, the notice and timing of which is commercially sensitive and kept confidential.