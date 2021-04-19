Officers discover marijuana, ecstasy during morning traffic stop

Two Vicksburg men face drug charges following a traffic stop early Monday.

Monday, at 2:10 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle on Halls Ferry Road near Evelyn Street. During the stop, officers found marijuana and ecstasy inside the vehicle.

The driver, Michael Carson, 20, of Vicksburg, was arrested and charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance. The passenger, Kynard Johnson, 23, of Vicksburg, was charged with one count of possession of marijuana and one count of trafficking a controlled substance.

During their initial court appearance, Carson received a $30,000 bond, while Johnson’s bond was set at $80,000. According to department officials, Johnson received the felony trafficking charge and higher bond amount due to the amount of ecstasy he claimed was his.