expand
Ad Spot

April 20, 2021

Warren Central pitcher Annalyn Nevels allowed one run and only needed 49 pitches to breeze through six innings in a 1-0 loss to Florence on Tuesday.

Florence clips Lady Vikes in pitchers’ duel

By Staff Reports

Published 12:15 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Annalyn Nevels made one mistake in an otherwise nearly flawless pitching performance Monday, and it cost Warren Central dearly.

Gabby Hoffman belted a solo home run in the fourth inning for the only run of the game as Florence edged Warren Central 1-0 in a fast-pitch softball game.

Hoffman also had a single to account for two of Florence’s four hits in a thrilling pitchers’ duel between Nevels and Florence’s Chloe Martin and Neely Cooper.

Nevels pitched six innings and allowed only the one run. She did not walk a batter, struck out two, and only needed 49 pitches for her complete game. She threw 36 of her pitches for strikes.

Martin, meanwhile, pitched five innings and Cooper went two. They combined for 11 strikeouts and no walks. Martin did not allow a hit and Cooper gave up two, both singles with two outs in the sixth inning. Cooper escaped that jam, and then another in the seventh with a double play after the leadoff batter reached on an error.

Mary Evelyn Hossley and Sarah Cameron Fancher had Warren Central’s only hits.
Warren Central (9-11-1) will finish the season Thursday, with a home game against Franklin County at 6:15 p.m.

More News

Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Warren Central finishes third at region golf tournament

Port Gibson native named Vicksburg District’s Internal Review chief

Mayoral candidate Shawn Jackson provides financial report ahead of runoff election

Local

Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Local

Port Gibson native named Vicksburg District’s Internal Review chief

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayoral candidate Shawn Jackson provides financial report ahead of runoff election

Local

Hyde-Smith: Not finishing pumps project is ‘one of the most egregious environmental injustices’

Local

Kimble files campaign finance report ahead of mayoral runoff

Local

City donates surplus police vehicles to Port Gibson, Pickens

Local

Mississippi shipbuilder awarded contract for future warship’s construction

Business

Lorelei Books, Toys for Tots partner to take on ‘summer slide’

COVID-19

Schools report just one new COVID-19 case from last week

Local

William Carey inducts Edney into Alumni Hall of Fame

Crime

Methamphetamines discovered during traffic stop early Sunday

Crime

Officers discover marijuana, ecstasy during morning traffic stop

Local

Coolant leak at Waterways leads to emergency response

Crime

Rap video arrest: Vicksburg man faces felony weapons charges

COVID-19

COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants may be eased soon

Local

Vicksburg native honored with ‘Change Agent’ award

Business

Entergy plans outage at Grand Gulf Nuclear Station

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Preserving and protecting our cherished history

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo gallery: Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen Competition returns

Local

Chili Feast raises thousands in scholarship funds

COVID-19

Nearly a quarter of Warren County residents now fully vaccinated

COVID-19

COVID-19 cases in Warren County see slight surge

COVID-19

State Health Officer: No link between politics, vaccine hesitancy

Business

Profile 2021: A glimpse of the ‘grande’ Hotel Vicksburg