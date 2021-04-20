expand
Ad Spot

April 20, 2021

Jackson State running back Tyson Alexander (25) carries the football earlier this season. Jackson State announced that its game against Prairie View A&M, scheduled for Saturday in Jackson, has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues within its program. (Jackson State Athletics)

Jackson State cancels football finale

By Staff Reports

Published 12:04 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021

JACKSON — Jackson State’s spring football season is finished.

The university announced Tuesday that it has canceled Saturday’s season finale against Prairie View A&M due to COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing within its program.

The game was the last on Jackson State’s spring schedule and will not be rescheduled.

The Tigers finished head coach Deion Sanders’s first season with a 4-3 overall record, and 3-2 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The record includes what JSU is considering a 2-0 forfeit victory over Alcorn State, which opted out of the season before it began.

After winning their first three games, the Tigers lost their last three to Alabama State, Southern University and Alabama A&M while allowing an average of 40.3 poins per game.

Jackson State will open the fall 2021 season on Sept. 5 against Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami, Fla.

More News

Mayoral runoff candidates file campaign finance reports

Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Warren Central finishes third at region golf tournament

Port Gibson native named Vicksburg District’s Internal Review chief

Local

Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Local

Port Gibson native named Vicksburg District’s Internal Review chief

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayoral candidate Shawn Jackson provides financial report ahead of runoff election

Local

Hyde-Smith: Not finishing pumps project is ‘one of the most egregious environmental injustices’

Local

Kimble files campaign finance report ahead of mayoral runoff

Local

City donates surplus police vehicles to Port Gibson, Pickens

Local

Mississippi shipbuilder awarded contract for future warship’s construction

Business

Lorelei Books, Toys for Tots partner to take on ‘summer slide’

COVID-19

Schools report just one new COVID-19 case from last week

Local

William Carey inducts Edney into Alumni Hall of Fame

Crime

Methamphetamines discovered during traffic stop early Sunday

Crime

Officers discover marijuana, ecstasy during morning traffic stop

Local

Coolant leak at Waterways leads to emergency response

Crime

Rap video arrest: Vicksburg man faces felony weapons charges

COVID-19

COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants may be eased soon

Local

Vicksburg native honored with ‘Change Agent’ award

Business

Entergy plans outage at Grand Gulf Nuclear Station

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Preserving and protecting our cherished history

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo gallery: Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen Competition returns

Local

Chili Feast raises thousands in scholarship funds

COVID-19

Nearly a quarter of Warren County residents now fully vaccinated

COVID-19

COVID-19 cases in Warren County see slight surge

COVID-19

State Health Officer: No link between politics, vaccine hesitancy

Business

Profile 2021: A glimpse of the ‘grande’ Hotel Vicksburg