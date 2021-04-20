expand
April 20, 2021

Malcolm Jerrel Ashley

By Staff Reports

Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Malcolm Jerrel Ashley passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the age of 78.

Malcolm was born on Jan. 18, 1943, the son of Johnnie Ashley and Myrtle Miller Ashley. He retired from LeTourneau after 30 years of service.

Malcolm was a sweet and gentleman whose hobby was people; he also enjoyed planting roses. He loved visiting and helping people and was called Good Neighbor by his co-workers. Malcolm was loved so much by his family and friends and was also of deep Christian faith. He was a member of First Pentecostal Church of Vicksburg.

He is preceded in death by wives, Sandra Ashley and Charlene Ashley; his parents, Johnnie and Myrtle Ashley; step-mother, Maggie Ashley; and brother-in-law, Jackie Brady.

He is survived by his sons, Marvin Ashley (Suprenia) of Delta, La. and Lamar Ashley (Betty Jean) of Pearl; daughter, Wanda Ashley of Tallulah, La.; brother, John Ashley (Carol) of Clinton; sisters, Linda Parrett (Red) of Clinton, Martha Brady of Pearl and Bobbie Smith (Larry) of Brandon; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. at First Pentecostal Church with Rev. Dathan Tipton officiating the service. Visitation will be from noon until the hour of the service. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Vicksburg.

Pallbearers will be A. J. Ashley, Joel Ashley, Jonathan Ashley, Chad Wallace, Andy Ashley and Tim Perry. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy F. Stokes, John Fury, Henry Denny, Johnny Perry, Jimmy Floyd, Brandon Ledoux and Douglas Brown.

The family would like to give special recognition and thanks to the nurses and staff of Legacy Rehabilitation in Tallulah, La. for their compassionate care of Mr. Ashley during his time there.

