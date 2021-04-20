Mayoral runoff candidates file campaign finance reports

Whoever wins the April 27 Democratic Party primary runoff for mayor will have their work cut out for them restocking their campaign war chests.

In reports filed Tuesday, both Shawn Jackson and Troy Kimble both showed less than $200 on hand with just days remaining in the runoff campaign.

The latest filing by Jackson shows her campaign has $171 on hand as it enters the final week.

In the report filed Tuesday, Jackson detailed $5,900 in contributions in the latest filing but itemized just $900 of that amount. The itemized contributions show a $600 contribution from Madison businessman Frank O’Keefe and $300 from Vicksburg dentist Dr. Kenneth Nash.

The report also provides a snapshot of her campaign’s expenses, which totaled $8,397 in the latest period. Of that amount, $1,752 was itemized and included $1,175 in advertising with local media outlets; a $500 payment to WMPR in Jackson; and $375 in printing with Jackson-based A2X.

The largest expense shown was $2,907.46 paid to Alpha Graphics, located in Pearl, for what was described as “printing.” The report also shows a payment to Entergy in the amount of $252.95 for power at her campaign headquarters and a payment of $250 to AT&T for “phone and data.”

Kimble makes $1,000 contribution to his own campaign

Kimble is supplementing his campaign a week before the runoff.

In a campaign finance report filed Monday, Kimble showed he contributed $1,000 of his own money to his campaign. He and Jackson will meet Tuesday in a Democratic Party runoff. The winner will advance to the June 8 general election against incumbent Mayor George Flaggs Jr. and Daryl Hollingsworth.

In addition to his personal contribution, Kimble reported an in-kind contribution by Ricky Hearn, owner of Hearn Construction, who paid $1,111 for a campaign event at Pizza Inn on April 16.

Kimble itemized $3,013.74 in expenses in the latest filing. The largest expense detailed was a total of $1,755.43 in campaign materials purchased at H&M Promotional Products and $1,022.50 in online and radio advertising with local outlets.

As of Monday’s filing, Kimble shows his campaign has $96.88 on hand.

Because Kimble and Jackson are in the April 27 runoff, both were required to file a campaign finance report no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday.

