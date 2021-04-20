expand
Ad Spot

April 20, 2021

Warren Central golfer Harber Williams tees off on the first hole Tuesday during the MHSAA Region 4-6A tournament at Clear Creek Golf Course. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

Warren Central finishes third at region golf tournament

By Staff Reports

Published 4:33 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Warren Central’s golf teams were chasing a number more than a championship on Tuesday, and a few shots here and there kept them from catching it.

Hartley Sullivan turned in a top-five finish for Warren Central’s boys’ team, but it totaled 370 as a team at the MHSAA Region 4-6A tournament at Clear Creek Golf Course. That was 10 higher than the cutoff for the Class 6A state tournament, meaning the Vikings’ season came to an end on their home course.

Brandon Turner shot a 94, Zac Boyd a 95, and Haydon Jones 103 to finish Warren Central’s team scoring. Harber Williams shot 109 and Jackson Lafferty 112, but only the top four scores count toward the team total.

“We had four new golfers, so we’ll use this as a learning experience and get back after it next year,” Warren Central coach Matt Williams said.

Madison Central had the four lowest individual scores of the tournament and shot 287 as a team to win the region title. Spence Davis was the medalist after shooting 68, David Beard was second with a 70, Tucker Gutierrez third at 74 and George Tickner fourth at 75.

Clinton finished second in the team standings, with a 340 team score. Nicholas Nixon was the Arrows’ low scorer, with an 82. Price Nixon, Hugh Smith, Braden Crisler and Chad McNeece all shot 86.

Madison Central also won the girls’ tournament, with a team score of 178. Bella Bach was the medalist, with an 85, and Shelby Jayroe finished second with a 95.

Clinton’s Maddie McNeece was third with a 98, and was the only other golfer to break 100. Clinton finished second in the team standings with a score of 209.

Warren Central finished third, with 242, and missed the cut to qualify for the girls’ Class 6A state tournament.

Haley Oldenburg was the Lady Vikes’ top performer Tuesday, shooting a 120. Kathryn Wong and Jane Hopson both shot 122, and Mary Makenna Wooten shot 124.

More News

Mayoral runoff candidates file campaign finance reports

Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Warren Central finishes third at region golf tournament

Port Gibson native named Vicksburg District’s Internal Review chief

Local

Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Local

Port Gibson native named Vicksburg District’s Internal Review chief

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayoral candidate Shawn Jackson provides financial report ahead of runoff election

Local

Hyde-Smith: Not finishing pumps project is ‘one of the most egregious environmental injustices’

Local

Kimble files campaign finance report ahead of mayoral runoff

Local

City donates surplus police vehicles to Port Gibson, Pickens

Local

Mississippi shipbuilder awarded contract for future warship’s construction

Business

Lorelei Books, Toys for Tots partner to take on ‘summer slide’

COVID-19

Schools report just one new COVID-19 case from last week

Local

William Carey inducts Edney into Alumni Hall of Fame

Crime

Methamphetamines discovered during traffic stop early Sunday

Crime

Officers discover marijuana, ecstasy during morning traffic stop

Local

Coolant leak at Waterways leads to emergency response

Crime

Rap video arrest: Vicksburg man faces felony weapons charges

COVID-19

COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants may be eased soon

Local

Vicksburg native honored with ‘Change Agent’ award

Business

Entergy plans outage at Grand Gulf Nuclear Station

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Preserving and protecting our cherished history

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo gallery: Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen Competition returns

Local

Chili Feast raises thousands in scholarship funds

COVID-19

Nearly a quarter of Warren County residents now fully vaccinated

COVID-19

COVID-19 cases in Warren County see slight surge

COVID-19

State Health Officer: No link between politics, vaccine hesitancy

Business

Profile 2021: A glimpse of the ‘grande’ Hotel Vicksburg