expand
Ad Spot

April 20, 2021

Wren Carroll Way

By Staff Reports

Published 1:36 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Wren Carroll Way passed away peacefully on April 19, 2021, after a lengthy illness. He was 81 years old.

Wren was born on Dec. 17, 1939, in Utica to the late Richard and Beulah Way. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

Wren is survived by his wife, Debbie, of 30 years; his children, Adam (Angie) Way of Centralia, Kan., Karen Way of Pensacola, Fla., Angela (Mark) Presley of Vicksburg and Courtney (Tommy) Kelley of Vicksburg; grandchildren, Alec Kitchens, Eli Way, Carley Beth Pickering, Hayden (Lee Catherine) Pickering, Amberlyn Kelley and Braxon Kelley; great-granddaughter, Breleigh Blackwood of Vicksburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Dean Kelley, Barbara Pace, Mary Louise Perritt, Betty Way, Anthony Way and R.C. Way.

Wren received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Mississippi in 1966 and began practicing law in Vicksburg, where he served his clients with kindness for 57 years.

Wren had a deep-rooted passion for his faith, family and friends. He was a classic southern gentleman with a twinkle in his eye who always thought of others before himself. Wren was a great storyteller and loved making people laugh with his jokes. He was an avid TV and radio fan of Ole Miss sports of every kind and cherished his time with buddies at hunting camps. He enjoyed woodworking, being outdoors in his shop, and most of all, dancing. His integrity was well known throughout the community. Wren’s kind and compassionate spirit will be missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be held at Glenwood Funeral Home on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 10 a.m. until noon with services immediately following at noon.

Wren was a member of Porters Chapel United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Porters Chapel United Methodist Church, 200 Porters Chapel Road, Vicksburg, MS 39180.

More News

Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Warren Central finishes third at region golf tournament

Port Gibson native named Vicksburg District’s Internal Review chief

Mayoral candidate Shawn Jackson provides financial report ahead of runoff election

Local

Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Local

Port Gibson native named Vicksburg District’s Internal Review chief

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayoral candidate Shawn Jackson provides financial report ahead of runoff election

Local

Hyde-Smith: Not finishing pumps project is ‘one of the most egregious environmental injustices’

Local

Kimble files campaign finance report ahead of mayoral runoff

Local

City donates surplus police vehicles to Port Gibson, Pickens

Local

Mississippi shipbuilder awarded contract for future warship’s construction

Business

Lorelei Books, Toys for Tots partner to take on ‘summer slide’

COVID-19

Schools report just one new COVID-19 case from last week

Local

William Carey inducts Edney into Alumni Hall of Fame

Crime

Methamphetamines discovered during traffic stop early Sunday

Crime

Officers discover marijuana, ecstasy during morning traffic stop

Local

Coolant leak at Waterways leads to emergency response

Crime

Rap video arrest: Vicksburg man faces felony weapons charges

COVID-19

COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants may be eased soon

Local

Vicksburg native honored with ‘Change Agent’ award

Business

Entergy plans outage at Grand Gulf Nuclear Station

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Preserving and protecting our cherished history

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo gallery: Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen Competition returns

Local

Chili Feast raises thousands in scholarship funds

COVID-19

Nearly a quarter of Warren County residents now fully vaccinated

COVID-19

COVID-19 cases in Warren County see slight surge

COVID-19

State Health Officer: No link between politics, vaccine hesitancy

Business

Profile 2021: A glimpse of the ‘grande’ Hotel Vicksburg