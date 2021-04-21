expand
Ad Spot

April 21, 2021

Krystal Hamlin, center, Haven House Family Shelter The Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence, was named the Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence awardee. She is pictured with Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence Executive Director Wendy Mahoney, left, and Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch.

Haven House’s Hamlin honored by Mississippi Attorney General, crime victim advocates

By Staff Reports

Published 2:22 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined the Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the Mississippi Coalition Against Sexual Assault, and Children’s Advocacy Centers of Mississippi to honor those who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to serving victims of crime in Mississippi.

The awards ceremony is one of the many ways the Attorney General’s Office is observing the 40th anniversary of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, emphasizing the importance of leveraging community partners statewide to help care for and support Mississippi victims of crime.

Gov. Tate Reeves signed a proclamation Monday naming the week of April 18 to 24 Crime Victims’ Rights Week in Mississippi.

As noted in the Proclamation, this week “provides an opportunity for all to recommit to ensuring that accessible, appropriate, and trauma-informed services are offered to all victims of crime to help them heal on every level: physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually, and to help them rebuild their lives so they can re-enter society as a whole person with restored dignity.”

Among those honored was Krystal Hamlin, with Haven House Family Shelter in Warren County, who was named the Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence awardee.

In a release from Fitch’s office, Hamlin, Haven was described as “committed to an enhanced service delivery system for victims and survivors in our state. This is accomplished by continuing to build partnerships; assisting shelter programs in building capacity; conducting trainings and educational opportunities; bringing awareness; conducting local, State, and National systemic advocacy; and highlighting the shelter services as well as the advocates who support victims and survivors.”

“Krystal Hamlin has served at Haven House Family Shelter for the past four-and-a-half years. She has assisted many victims of domestic violence in obtaining protection orders, filed charges against abusers, and most importantly, advocated on the local and state level for victims,” Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence Executive Director Wendy Mahoney said. “She facilitates the Coordinated Community Response Team in Warren County to bring key service providers together to make sure that the resources and system responses to domestic violence are implemented within the community. Her dedication and passion is far-reaching as she is a dedicated advocate for those who need empowerment, support, refuge and resources.”

More News

Alice M. Bridges

Alcorn’s Department of Advanced Technologies to host virtual STEM summer camps

Roosevelt Hunt

Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp graduates second class

Local

Alcorn’s Department of Advanced Technologies to host virtual STEM summer camps

Business

Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp graduates second class

BREAKING NEWS

K9 officer recovering after life-saving heart surgery

Local

Haven House’s Hamlin honored by Mississippi Attorney General, crime victim advocates

Local

Child abuse victim advocates say their work is needed, rewarding

Downtown Vicksburg

Jazz downtown: Alcorn Jazz Festival presenting concert in Vicksburg

Health

$3.8M grant aims to fill nurse educator gap in Mississippi

Downtown Vicksburg

Poll: Kimble has slight edge over Jackson, but voter turnout will sway runoff

Local

Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Local

Port Gibson native named Vicksburg District’s Internal Review chief

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayoral candidate Shawn Jackson provides financial report ahead of runoff election

Local

Hyde-Smith: Not finishing pumps project is ‘one of the most egregious environmental injustices’

Local

Kimble files campaign finance report ahead of mayoral runoff

Local

City donates surplus police vehicles to Port Gibson, Pickens

Local

Mississippi shipbuilder awarded contract for future warship’s construction

Business

Lorelei Books, Toys for Tots partner to take on ‘summer slide’

COVID-19

Schools report just one new COVID-19 case from last week

Local

William Carey inducts Edney into Alumni Hall of Fame

Crime

Methamphetamines discovered during traffic stop early Sunday

Crime

Officers discover marijuana, ecstasy during morning traffic stop

Local

Coolant leak at Waterways leads to emergency response

Crime

Rap video arrest: Vicksburg man faces felony weapons charges

COVID-19

COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants may be eased soon

Local

Vicksburg native honored with ‘Change Agent’ award