expand
Ad Spot

April 21, 2021

Jazz downtown: Alcorn Jazz Festival presenting concert in Vicksburg

By John Surratt

Published 1:28 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Vicksburg residents will be treated to a concert in the park Friday as part of the 40th annual Alcorn State University Jazz Festival.

The concert is from 4-7 p.m. at Washington Street Park. In the event of rain, it will be moved to The Vicksburg, 801 Clay St.

According to information from Alcorn State, the festival is split into three days beginning Thursday at 1 p.m. at the ASU Plaza on the Alcorn campus featuring a workshop by the Southeast Jazz All-Stars and a featuring the SouthEast Jazz All-Stars the ASU Jazz Combo and the Mississippi Jazz Educators.

The Friday concert is the second day of the festival, featuring performances by the SouthEast Jazz All-Stars, the ASU Jazz Combo and the Mississippi Jazz Educators.

The festival’s final day will be Oct. 16 at the Vicksburg Convention Center featuring performances by school groups from the southeast and the Mississippi Jazz educators, and a workshop and performance by the Cassandra Wilson Group.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Alice M. Bridges

Alcorn’s Department of Advanced Technologies to host virtual STEM summer camps

Roosevelt Hunt

Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp graduates second class

Local

Alcorn’s Department of Advanced Technologies to host virtual STEM summer camps

Business

Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp graduates second class

BREAKING NEWS

K9 officer recovering after life-saving heart surgery

Local

Haven House’s Hamlin honored by Mississippi Attorney General, crime victim advocates

Local

Child abuse victim advocates say their work is needed, rewarding

Downtown Vicksburg

Jazz downtown: Alcorn Jazz Festival presenting concert in Vicksburg

Health

$3.8M grant aims to fill nurse educator gap in Mississippi

Downtown Vicksburg

Poll: Kimble has slight edge over Jackson, but voter turnout will sway runoff

Local

Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Local

Port Gibson native named Vicksburg District’s Internal Review chief

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayoral candidate Shawn Jackson provides financial report ahead of runoff election

Local

Hyde-Smith: Not finishing pumps project is ‘one of the most egregious environmental injustices’

Local

Kimble files campaign finance report ahead of mayoral runoff

Local

City donates surplus police vehicles to Port Gibson, Pickens

Local

Mississippi shipbuilder awarded contract for future warship’s construction

Business

Lorelei Books, Toys for Tots partner to take on ‘summer slide’

COVID-19

Schools report just one new COVID-19 case from last week

Local

William Carey inducts Edney into Alumni Hall of Fame

Crime

Methamphetamines discovered during traffic stop early Sunday

Crime

Officers discover marijuana, ecstasy during morning traffic stop

Local

Coolant leak at Waterways leads to emergency response

Crime

Rap video arrest: Vicksburg man faces felony weapons charges

COVID-19

COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants may be eased soon

Local

Vicksburg native honored with ‘Change Agent’ award