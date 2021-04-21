expand
April 22, 2021

Pictured, from left, area Lt. Darin Lewis, Lt. Zane Russell, Capt. paramedic Michael Walker, Capt. Vincent McRaven and Capt. Derrick Gardner. (Terri Cowart Frazier/The Vicksburg Post)

Vicksburg Fire Department marks promotions of five officers

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 7:13 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021

The Vicksburg Fire Department held a pinning ceremony Wednesday, honoring the promotions of three new captains and two new lieutenants.

Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk, who congratulated each of the men promoted, said the promotions were the first of 2021.

Derrick Gardner, Vincent McRaven and Michael Walker were each promoted to captain. Darin Lewis and Zane Russell were promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

