April 22, 2021

Betty Eastman Thomas

By Staff Reports

Published 12:44 pm Thursday, April 22, 2021

Mrs. Betty Eastman Thomas passed on April 20, 2021, at her home in Utica. She was 73.

Funeral services will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Kimberly Fisher officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Givens Church Cemetery (U.S. Highway 61 South) under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m., with family present from 5 to 6 p.m.

