expand
Ad Spot

April 22, 2021

Betty Kirby

By Staff Reports

Published 11:15 am Thursday, April 22, 2021

Our mother, Betty Kirby, was a hard-working woman who also loved tending to her family. She and our dad, Charles Kirby, ran the K and C Repair Shop for 35years. She also ventured out and opened a gift shop, Country Mouse, in Rolling Fork.

In addition to her business side, mom also loved to cook, not just for her family. Her passion was cooking for others in the community. She was known for making plum jelly and peanut brittle, not for her, but as a blessing to others. Another passion was gardening and yard work. She loved flowers, but again her passion included sharing her vegetables with others.

In her quiet time, she loved to have a cup of coffee, read and spend time with her pet dogs.

Our mom loved the Lord and believed in prayer. Her faith gave her a thankful heart and the ability to look on the bright side. Lamentations 3:25 describes her: The Lord is good to those whose hope is in him.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents; Leland and Georgia Catledge, and her husband, Charles Kirby.

She is survived by her three sons; Randy Kirby, Tim Kirby (Elizabeth) and Cliff Kirby (Haley); her daughter, Joy Burt (Larry); her sister, Virginia Penton; her five grandchildren, Ashley Pharr (Jonathan), Melissa Papenfuss (Robert), Logan Sanders, Brayden Truesdell and Layton Truesdell; and her six great-grandchildren, Hampton Pharr, Hadley Rose Pharr, Arden Joy Pharr, Rory Papenfuss, Beckham Papenfuss and Rhemi Papenfuss.

Pallbearers include Randy Kirby, Tim Kirby, Cliff Kirby, Stanton Smith, Logan Sanders, and Greg Morlino.

A visitation will be held at Glenwood Funeral Home in Rolling Fork Friday, April 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. A graveside will immediately follow at Mound Cemetery. Thad Virden will be officiating the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials/donations may be made to Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson.

More News

Sandra Jones Penalver

Betty Eastman Thomas

SWAC moves football championship game to Jackson

Betty Kirby

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo Gallery: Community Cleanup Day draws overwhelming crowd of volunteers

Crime

Vicksburg man indicted for February murder in Texas

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg Fire Department marks promotions of five officers

Local

Senators back mandatory kindergarten bill for Louisiana

Crime

Teenagers try to flee police, wreck stolen vehicle

Local

Alcorn’s Department of Advanced Technologies to host virtual STEM summer camps

Business

Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp graduates second class

Local

Happiest speaker on Earth: Vicksburg resident to speak at theme park convention

Local

K9 officer recovering after life-saving heart surgery

Local

Haven House’s Hamlin honored by Mississippi Attorney General, crime victim advocates

Local

Child abuse victim advocates say their work is needed, rewarding

Downtown Vicksburg

Jazz downtown: Alcorn Jazz Festival presenting concert in Vicksburg

Health

$3.8M grant aims to fill nurse educator gap in Mississippi

Downtown Vicksburg

Poll: Kimble has slight edge over Jackson, but voter turnout will sway runoff

Local

Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Local

Port Gibson native named Vicksburg District’s Internal Review chief

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayoral candidate Shawn Jackson provides financial report ahead of runoff election

Local

Hyde-Smith: Not finishing pumps project is ‘one of the most egregious environmental injustices’

Local

Kimble files campaign finance report ahead of mayoral runoff

Local

City donates surplus police vehicles to Port Gibson, Pickens

Local

Mississippi shipbuilder awarded contract for future warship’s construction

Business

Lorelei Books, Toys for Tots partner to take on ‘summer slide’

COVID-19

Schools report just one new COVID-19 case from last week

Local

William Carey inducts Edney into Alumni Hall of Fame