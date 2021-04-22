expand
April 22, 2021

Don Evans Alston Sr.

By Staff Reports

Published 9:10 am Thursday, April 22, 2021

Don Evans Alston Sr. passed away in Savannah, Tenn. on Monday, April 19, 2021, after an extended illness. He was 87.

Don was born on Jan. 16, 1934, in Greenville to Allene and Jessie Alston.

He is survived by one son, Max (Vicki); two daughters, Susan Jill Sawyers (Rick) and Mona Nicholas (Chris); daughter-in-law, Debbie Alston; grandchildren, Sarah Byrne (Patrick), Lindsey Alston, John Max Alston (Bria), Lauren Boler (Danny), Avery and Anna Chris Nicholas, Hannah, Joanna, Miriam and Rebecca Sawyers; great-grandchildren, Jack Wyatt, Max Everett and Margaux Byrne, Olivia and Annabelle Alston, Grayson, Braxton and Henley Boler.

He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Betty; son, Rusty; grandchildren, Jonathan and Rachel Prince; siblings, J.D. Alston, Hazel Evans Williams, Mary Ann Welch and Cherry Easley.

Don attended E.E. Bass High School in Greenville, where he met his soulmate, Betty Avery. They fell in love and secretly married in front of the Justice of the Peace at the young age of 17. In those days, it was forbidden for married students to attend school. They remained married for 65 years until Betty’s death in 2014.

Immediately upon graduation, Don enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in California and Texas during the Korean War. After completing his military service, Don and Betty moved back home to Greenville.

Don was a farmer and managed Willow Glen Plantation in Louisiana for many years. In 1981, he and Betty opened AA Sign Services in Vicksburg and retired in 2008.

Don was a loyal member of Utica Baptist Church and held a perfect attendance record for several years. Truly a man of many talents, he was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his friends, children, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank his caregivers at AHC Savannah Nursing Home as well as the doctors, nurses, and staff at Hardin County Hospital for their kindness and devoted care during his illness.

Arrangements will be handled by Glenwood Funeral Home in Vicksburg.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Utica Baptist Church. Visitation will be in the sanctuary beginning at 10 a.m. Memorials may be made to Utica Baptist Church, 220 East Main Street, Utica, MS 39175.

