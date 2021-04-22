expand
Ad Spot

April 23, 2021

Warren Central softball pitcher Mary Evelyn Hossley delivers Thursday against Franklin County. Warren Central won, 15-3, to finish its season with a 10-12-1 record. (Tim Reeves/The Vicksburg Post)

Lady Vikes finish softball season with a win

By Staff Reports

Published 11:43 pm Thursday, April 22, 2021

For the first time in 20 years, Warren Central’s softball team played its final game of the regular season with the knowledge that there would not be another until next spring.

Perhaps with that in mind, it sailed into the long offseason on a high note.

Warren Central waited out eight walks in the bottom of the fourth inning and scored 13 runs in the frame to rout Franklin County 15-3 in its season finale Thursday.

Franklin County’s pitchers walked 11 batters in the game, and the Lady Vikes only had five hits. Kamryn Morson drove in two runs, one of them on a single that ended the game via the mercy rule in the fourth inning.

Mary Evelyn Hossley pitched a complete game for Warren Central and finished with seven strikeouts. Karlee Wallace went 2-for-3 and drove in all three of Franklin County’s runs.

“It’s a great way to end the season,” Warren Central coach Dana McGivney said. “I hate that their other pitcher couldn’t come tonight and it might have been a better ballgame, but they had to do what they had to do. For them this game didn’t mean a whole lot for them, but for us it meant a whole lot.”

The Lady Vikes (10-12-1) missed the playoffs for the first time since 2001, but at least has a bright future to look forward to. There were only four seniors on this year’s roster, and nearly the entire regular starting lineup was underclassmen.

After taking some lumps and some tough losses — four of their 12 defeats were by one run — McGivney is hopeful the best is still to come for this young group.

“We’ve been having a lot of ups and downs. We’ve played really well in some games and still didn’t win. So just to come in and finish the season with a victory is always something to build on for the future,” McGivney said.

McGivney added she was looking forward to a full offseason to work with her players. Last year’s summer schedule was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which might have contributed to some of this season’s unevenness.

“We’re going to keep it simple. I think that’s going to be our new philosophy,” McGivney said. “If you can do the fundamentals well then you’re going to win ballgames. We’re going to focus on the fundamentals, and our strength training, and go back to the basics and hope that that will be what leads us to the next level.”

More News

The process of getting state and federal help to fix roads takes too long

MIDD-West to resume operations Monday

Runoff ahead: Tuesday’s vote to fill the final spot in June’s general election

Welcome to spring: Classics in the Courtyard adds spring season

Local

MIDD-West to resume operations Monday

Downtown Vicksburg

Runoff ahead: Tuesday’s vote to fill the final spot in June’s general election

Downtown Vicksburg

Welcome to spring: Classics in the Courtyard adds spring season

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor to announce plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions on businesses

Downtown Vicksburg

St. Al’s Henderson takes aim at Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen title

Faith

St. Paul youngsters prepare for First Holy Communion

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo Gallery: Community Cleanup Day draws overwhelming crowd of volunteers

Crime

Vicksburg man indicted for February murder in Texas

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg Fire Department marks promotions of five officers

Local

Senators back mandatory kindergarten bill for Louisiana

Crime

Teenagers try to flee police, wreck stolen vehicle

Local

Alcorn’s Department of Advanced Technologies to host virtual STEM summer camps

Business

Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp graduates second class

Local

Happiest speaker on Earth: Vicksburg resident to speak at theme park convention

Local

K9 officer recovering after life-saving heart surgery

Local

Haven House’s Hamlin honored by Mississippi Attorney General, crime victim advocates

Local

Child abuse victim advocates say their work is needed, rewarding

Downtown Vicksburg

Jazz downtown: Alcorn Jazz Festival presenting concert in Vicksburg

Health

$3.8M grant aims to fill nurse educator gap in Mississippi

Downtown Vicksburg

Poll: Kimble has slight edge over Jackson, but voter turnout will sway runoff

Local

Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Local

Port Gibson native named Vicksburg District’s Internal Review chief

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayoral candidate Shawn Jackson provides financial report ahead of runoff election

Local

Hyde-Smith: Not finishing pumps project is ‘one of the most egregious environmental injustices’