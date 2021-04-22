Photo Gallery: Community Cleanup Day draws overwhelming crowd of volunteers

The grass was a little greener along some of Vicksburg’s streets Thursday — not because gorgeous spring weather has allowed everything to bloom and grow, but because volunteers picked up hundreds of pounds of litter and trash from the roadways.

As part of Community Cleanup Day, an event to mark Earth Day, more than 120 volunteers converged on Washington Street Park early Thursday to register and get their garbage bags, reflective vests and assignments.

“Thank you all for coming out this morning. What a great way to celebrate the creation of God’s Earth and Earth Day,” Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said in his welcome to the volunteers. “To all of the groups who came together to organize this great idea, we want to thank you.”

The event was a partnership between the city of Vicksburg, Downtown Vicksburg, Visit Vicksburg and the Vicksburg Rotary Club.

“We were hoping for 50, but the turnout has been amazing,” Ashley Gatain, sales and marketing manager for Visit Vicksburg, as she worked to help check in the volunteers.

Teams of volunteers were assigned stretches of heavily trafficked areas in the city, including Clay Street, Halls Ferry Road, Confederate Avenue, Mission 66, Monroe Street, Cherry Street and Pemberton Square Boulevard.

