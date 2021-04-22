Sandra Jones Penalver was born on Dec. 8, 1951, to Samuel Otto Jones Sr. and Mary Frances Jones in Vicksburg. She is one of four siblings, Sister Carol Ann Mangum of Vicksburg, Sister Judy Mae Wilson of Vicksburg and Brother Samuel Otto “Bo” Jones Jr., also of Vicksburg.

Sandra was a loving mother, friend and grandmother. She was a hard worker and a devoted wife to her husband Jack Penalver. She cherished the time she was able to spend with her grandkids, great-grandkids, her family, church family and friends. She loved to read good books, grow and care for beautiful flowers and plants, collect neat trinkets and treasures, and she loved her little dog Tray, her baby.

Sandra lived in Vicksburg most of her life, but also briefly lived in Biloxi, where in 2001, she asked Jesus to be her Lord and Savior and followed the Lord in Baptism on Dec. 23 of that year and became a member of Bay Vista Baptist Church. She was very proud of that day and we were very proud of her.

Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Penalver; mother, Mary Frances Jones; father, Samuel Otto Jones Sr.; and brother, Samuel Otto “Bo” Jones Jr.

She is survived by her son, Adam Sean Penalver (Jennifer, div.); her grandkids, Joshua Dylan (Morgan), Jason Bradley, Alaina Robyn and Alyssa Bailey Penalver; and her great-grandkids, Lyra Marie, Mercy Louise and Lottie Jayne Penalver; sisters, Carol Ann Mangum (Bill) and Judy Mae Wilson (Joe, div.); and nephews, Alex Mangum (his daughter Danielle Mangum), Troy Dale Jones (his daughters Taylor, Carly and Harper Rae Jones); and niece, Mary Frances Nicole Kackley (her kids Angelina Nicole Kackley, and David Wade Smith Jr.).

She loved them all and she will be greatly missed by all of us.

Pall Bearers will be Troy Jones, Joshua Penalver, Jason Penalver, Greg Buford, Greg Basil and Kyle Bailey.