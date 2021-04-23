expand
Ad Spot

April 23, 2021

St. Aloysius baseball player Adam Francisco hit two home runs Friday, but the Flashes lost 11-5 to Brookhaven Academy in Game 2 of their MAIS Class 4A playoff series.

Brookhaven Academy finishes playoff sweep of St. Aloysius

By Staff Reports

Published 6:42 pm Friday, April 23, 2021

Brookhaven Academy picked up right where it left off in its baseball playoff series with St. Aloysius, and that was not a good thing for the Flashes.

Brookhaven took control early by scoring six runs in the bottom of the first inning, Easton Boyte homered to put the game out of reach in the fourth, and the Cougars beat St. Al 11-5 in Game 2 of their MAIS Class 4A playoff series on Friday.

Brookhaven Academy (17-7) swept the first-round series 2-0 and advanced to face Simpson Academy next week. It took Game 1 earlier in the week by scoring 14 runs in the fifth inning to win 15-1.

In Game 2, it was a big first inning that was the difference. After Adam Francisco homered to give St. Al an early 2-0 lead, Brookhaven used two walks, two errors and three singles to vault in front 6-2.

Boyte had one of the singles and finished the game 3-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored. His three-run home run in the fourth inning gave the Cougars an 11-3 lead. He also pitched two innings of relief and struck out four batters.

Caston Thompson started on the mound for Brookhaven and struck out 12 batters in five innings.
Trenton Tarver had three hits, including a double, and scored two runs for the Cougars.

For St. Al (16-11), Francisco homered twice — the two-run shot in the first inning and a solo homer leading off the seventh — and finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs.

Wes Warnock went 3-for-3 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored, Cole Autrey had an RBI and Matthew Pitre pitched two innings of scoreless relief.

More News

Brookhaven Academy finishes playoff sweep of St. Aloysius

Mayor to announce plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions on businesses

Wicker: Mr. President come to the negotiating table to discuss infrastructure

Three St. Al doubles teams win district tennis titles

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor to announce plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions on businesses

Downtown Vicksburg

St. Al’s Henderson takes aim at Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen title

Faith

St. Paul youngsters prepare for First Holy Communion

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo Gallery: Community Cleanup Day draws overwhelming crowd of volunteers

Crime

Vicksburg man indicted for February murder in Texas

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg Fire Department marks promotions of five officers

Local

Senators back mandatory kindergarten bill for Louisiana

Crime

Teenagers try to flee police, wreck stolen vehicle

Local

Alcorn’s Department of Advanced Technologies to host virtual STEM summer camps

Business

Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp graduates second class

Local

Happiest speaker on Earth: Vicksburg resident to speak at theme park convention

Local

K9 officer recovering after life-saving heart surgery

Local

Haven House’s Hamlin honored by Mississippi Attorney General, crime victim advocates

Local

Child abuse victim advocates say their work is needed, rewarding

Downtown Vicksburg

Jazz downtown: Alcorn Jazz Festival presenting concert in Vicksburg

Health

$3.8M grant aims to fill nurse educator gap in Mississippi

Downtown Vicksburg

Poll: Kimble has slight edge over Jackson, but voter turnout will sway runoff

Local

Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Local

Port Gibson native named Vicksburg District’s Internal Review chief

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayoral candidate Shawn Jackson provides financial report ahead of runoff election

Local

Hyde-Smith: Not finishing pumps project is ‘one of the most egregious environmental injustices’

Local

Kimble files campaign finance report ahead of mayoral runoff

Local

City donates surplus police vehicles to Port Gibson, Pickens

Local

Mississippi shipbuilder awarded contract for future warship’s construction